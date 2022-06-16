ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

Op-ed: Orland Park works around Kim Foxx to deter crime

By Keith Pekau
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think I speak for almost everyone when I say I was shocked and horrified at the evil and horrific crimes perpetrated in both Buffalo and Uvalde the last few weeks. But how is it, I wonder, that we can stand united against such an atrocity, yet so many politicians ignore...

Comments / 31

Kim Santre
4d ago

we need to get out of Cook county we need to be allowed to go into another county or make a new county I want out of Cook county I am tired of what goes on

19
4man
4d ago

It’s really sad that you have to work around a prosecutor to be able to prosecute criminals. Why is she still in office

22
Shiner
4d ago

Hate the fact that Cook County spreads far and wide. Why should nice suburbs be unjustly influenced by their leaders?

11
 

WATCH LIVE | South Side celebrates Juneteenth: Gov. Pritzker makes appearance

CHICAGO — Though Juneteenth takes place on June 19, the federal holiday is being observed on Monday and so too are many of the holiday’s celebrations. One of those events is taking place at Kenwood Academy High School. It is billed as the 3rd District Inaugural Juneteenth Peace Rally, that being the 3rd district of Cook County. It began at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.
Report: 32 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

The Chicago Sun-Times reports 32 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago. The weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday, when a 30-year-old man “in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue” was shot and killed while on a porch.
Illinois quick hits: Kinzinger says he received death threat; grants for private security in Chicago

An Illinois congressman says he received a death threat for participating in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Congressman Adam Kinzinger is one of two republicans participating in the House committee investigating the incident. He told ABC the letter was addressed to his wife and threatened to execute him along with his wife and 5-month-old child.
Chicago man charged with obstructing and attempting to damage state supported property

A Chicago man is facing charges after a traffic stop in the area of Route 30 and Douglas Road in Oswego Township. 23-year-old Kenton A. Walker, of Chicago, is charged with obstructing a police officer, attempted damage of state supported property, and possession of cannabis. Kenton Walker was a passenger in the vehicle, which Kendall County deputies pulled over for an alleged equipment violation. He was taken to the Kendall County Jail.
Man shot dead in North Chicago parking lot

NORTH CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a parking lot Sunday night in North Chicago. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 11:20 p.m. at a parking lot in the 1100 block of 10th Street where they found a 33-year-old who had been shot. The...
32 people shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening

CHICAGO - Thirty-two people have been shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening. The majority of shooting victims were wounded on the South and West sides, 17 and nine people respectively. The Southwest Side had four victims, while the River North and West Town neighborhoods each had one shooting victim.
3 injured in back-to-back shootings in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least three people were shot on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday night, and one is in serious condition. According to the Chicago Police Department, two men, 40 and 58, were standing outside in the 5700 block of South Paulina Street in West Englewood around 8:45 p.m. when someone started shooting at them. The 40-year-old was struck in the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The 58-year-old was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A third person, a 39-year-old woman, was shot in the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue immediately after the men were shot.  Police say the preliminary investigation indicates she was shot by the same person. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical center where she was listed in fair condition. No one was in custody Saturday night. 
Man, 26, charged in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in a shooting Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood. Trevell Shipp, 26, is accused of opening fire on a 23-year-old woman during a "domestic incident" around 3:56 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Yates Avenue, police said. She was...
Another family scammed after logging into Cook County court hearing on Zoom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Families keep getting ripped off when they log on to Cook County court hearings through Zoom. Loved ones think they're paying to get inmates released from custody, only to discover con artists have scammed them out of thousands of dollars. Some of those who have been duped told CBS 2's Jermont Terry what they want done. Scam victims want some accountability from those here at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. They can't understand how scammers are still able to log on and rip people off.In one recent case, scammers posed as an assistant state's attorney. "It's hurtful. It's...
Teen, man shot in Little Village kitchen

CHICAGO - A teen and a man were wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood. The pair was standing in a kitchen around 1:52 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when a gunman fired shots through the window from a rear porch, police said.
Man killed in Marquette Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Marquette Park. He was standing outside about 8:25 a.m. in the 6300 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. The 27-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak...
3 people rob store in Block 37 in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking into a robbery that happened in the middle of the day Saturday in the Loop. Just after 1 p.m., three pepole grabbed merchandise from Sunglass Hut in the Block 37 mall in the 100 block of North State Street. They the ran out of th store. No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating. 
Woman, 60, fatally shot in West Englewood

A 60-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Sunday in West Englewood. She was on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical...
