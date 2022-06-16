ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

4 injured in Cecil County stabbing

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x31OK_0gCzfbQe00

Four people were stabbed in an incident in North East, Cecil County, last night, said Maryland State Police. The suspect remains at large, but police said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The stabbing happened in the area of Lakeside Drive and Victoria Court just before 11:30 p.m., in a mobile home community.

Troopers found two men on the ground who had apparently been stabbed. The incident began after an argument at a nearby home. Police also recovered evidence from the scene including a bat, two knives, a BB handgun and related clothing.

One of the victims - 27-year-old Zachary Guy of Orchard Beach in Anne Arundel County - was flown by Medevac helicopter to Shock Trauma.

The three other victims - Michael Fuller, 23, of Bear, Del.; Glenn Miller Jr., 39, of North East; and James Vandergrift, II, 25, of Havre De Grace, Harford County - were taken to Christiana Hospital.

The investigation continues.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North East, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Orchard Beach, MD
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
North East, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Cecil County, MD
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Struck In Delaware City Sunday Succumbs To Her Injuries

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Delaware City area on Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on June 19, 2022, at approximately 12:31 a.m., a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on South Dupont...
DELAWARE CITY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Rollover truck creates rocky situation in Christiana

A tractor trailer hauling stone ran off of Route 1 southbound in Christiana and rolled over in the grass alongside the Route 273 off ramp around 5:15 Monday morning, June 20, 2022. Christiana firefighters responded to the scene and found the driver unhurt and no diesel fuel spill, but stone...
CHRISTIANA, DE
abc27.com

Red Lion resident killed in York County crash

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Red Lion man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in York County. The York County Coroner’s office says the accident occurred around 1:37 a.m. on the 4300 block of E. Prospect Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a telephone pole.
RED LION, PA
MyChesCo

Cochranville Man Wanted After Assaulting a Juvenile

OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating 26-year-old Terrance Franklin of Cochranville who is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old juvenile and causing injuries that required surgery. Authorities state that on April 12, 2022, the Oxford Borough Police were dispatched to the...
COCHRANVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Violent Crime#Lakeside Drive#Victoria Court#Bear Del#Havre De Grace#Christiana Hospital
Daily Voice

Possible Fatal Crash Reported In Carroll County

A possible fatal crash was reported overnight in Carroll County. Unconfirmed reports say the incident occurred on the 2400 block of Manchester Road sometime after 4 a.m. Sunday, June 19. State police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

False active shooter social media post leads to lockdown in Chester County

A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg, Chester County The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

15-year-old was driving car before crash killed 2, injured 1 in Pa., police say

The second teenager who was killed in a Saturday morning fatal crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, has been identified. Police didn’t identify the girl, but her high school principal put out a letter to parents identifying her as Class of 2024 member Ajiah Fox and offering counseling services to students and staff to assist them with their questions and grief from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two teenagers killed in crash in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, June 18. According to East Earl Township Police, a 15-year-old girl from Mohnton, Berks County was driving a 2021 Chevy Equinox and traveling north in the 1500 block of Springville Road, also known as PA Route 897 at 11:10 a.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of the windshield.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 4 men stabbed Wednesday night in Cecil County

NORTH EAST, Md. — Four men were stabbed in Wednesday night following an argument in Cecil County. According to Maryland State Police, just before 11:30 p.m., troopers from the North East Barrack responded to the area of Lakeside Drive and Victoria Court for the report of a stabbing. Police...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Daily Local News

False active shooter social media post causes community stir in Chester County

PARKESBURG—A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg. The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milford crash

MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Milford. Police say 28-year-old Latre Bonville of Magnolia was killed in the crash early Friday morning. Around 5:31 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road, east of Elks Lodge Road....
MILFORD, DE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy