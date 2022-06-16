ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumer Willis Confesses She 'Woke Up Feeling So Weird & Off' But Has 'No Clue' Why

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
Rumer Willis is in her feels today. The famous offspring of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis admitted she was feeling a bit off on Thursday, June 16, but didn't know why, asking her thousands of followers if they've ever felt something similar.

"Woke up feeling so weird and off ugh but have no clue why," she captioned an Instagram Story of her face plastered on a pink TV via a feature on the platform. Willis then asked her followers in a poll whether "anyone else" has those days, with the options being either "Umm yes duh" or "No you're weird."

Whether it be directly talking about her own personal struggles or hinting at what she's going through with cryptic posts and messages, Willis often gets real on the social media platform.

In fact, she recently posted a telling message about going through the healing process , posting a quote earlier this month that read: "Healing doesn't have to look magical or pretty. Real healing is hard, exhausting and draining. Let yourself go through it. Don't try to paint it as anything other than what it is. Be there for yourself with no judgement."

IN THE BUFF! RUMER WILLIS SNAPS A SERIES OF SULTRY SELFIES FROM THE BATHTUB

Willis may have been referring to her own troubles with anxiety, her sobriety journey or how she's coping with her dad's recent aphasia diagnosis.

Meanwhile, earlier last year, Willis completely ripped the curtain back on her struggles with mental health, confessing she sometimes gets anxiety so bad that it makes her "feel like [she's] dying."

“I get nauseous and my heart won’t slow down,” the then-32-year-old, who is now 33, captioned a soundless video of herself staring at the camera back in February 2021. "It sometimes feels like a force so much bigger than me has taken over the control panel in my [brain]."

RUMER WILLIS GOES FOR A SUNRISE DIP IN THE OCEAN AS DAD BRUCE EXPRESSES UPSET OVER DEMI MOORE'S REKINDLED FRIENDSHIP WITH EX ASHTON KUTCHER

One month before she got real about her anxiety, she opened up about her decision to stay sober while celebrating four years of sobriety.

"So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out . Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world," she wrote via Instagram at the time, emphasizing: "This year has brought up so many challenges but I know that because I choose to rise to the challenge each and every time I am loving myself and showing myself that I am capable of getting through anything."

YouCan’tBeSerious
3d ago

Celebrity children can be so needy and attention seekers. I bet if half the folks on this site told her “she’s pretty” all her anxiety would go away.

Ken13
4d ago

So she's human Welcome to reality Your not any different then the other 200 000,000 people on this planet.

Trublue
3d ago

Quit being so negative everyone. People like your children may need to hear those words. Better than the Kardashian's (and those alike), who send them messages of vanity, money, weight, plastic surgery, entitlement, materialism. Give your cynicism a rest for once. Jesus! 🙄

