A "Dine and Donate Fundraiser" will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, 1380 Easton Road, Warrington. Rita's will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to the family of K9 Officer Stephen Plum Jr. The community is invited to stop by and cool down with a water-ice or just to say hello. "Celebrity Scoopers" will be there from 4 to 7 p.m.

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO