Los Angeles, CA

Lizzo, Giveon, Chloe Bailey to perform at BET Awards

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 16 (UPI) -- BET announced on Thursday that Lizzo, Giveon and Chloe Bailey will be among the star-studded lineup taking the stage to perform at its award ceremony later this month.

Other performers include Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto and Muni Long, according to the announcement.

Up-and-coming artists, GoGo Morrow and OGI will also grace the BET Amplified Stage. More performers will be announced at a later time.

Empire music drama actress Taraji P. Henson will host the awards set to take place on June 26 at 8 p.m. EDT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The cable channel targeting African-American audiences also previously announced that rapper, record executive and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Culture's biggest night, the 'BET Awards," continues its reign in its twenty-second year as the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience--celebrating Black music's present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change," the BET statement read.

