Silver Spring Library renamed for hero aviator and Tuskegee Airman. A crowd gathered to honor a local war hero on Saturday as the Silver Spring Library was officially dedicated and renamed for Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, one of the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II. “This library is going to be a place where people will come and learn about his life, legacy and love for his country,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich at the dedication ceremony. [WTOP]

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO