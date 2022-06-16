Mosaic made from 2,030 rugby balls breaks world record

June 16 (UPI) -- A giant Honda logo composed of 2,030 rugby balls broke a Guinness World Record at Twickenham Stadium in London.

Honda U.K. broke the Guinness World Record for largest rugby ball logo mosaic in celebration of the company's partnership with the English Rugby Union, which was announced earlier this year.

The company arranged 2,030 rugby balls to create the Honda logo on the side of the pitch at Twickenham Stadium. The mosaic covered an area of about 1,726 square feet.

"We're delighted to have set a new Guinness World Records title at the home of English rugby. It was an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the game at one of the most iconic stadiums in world sport, while also getting in the record books," Jean-Marc Streng, managing director at Honda U.K., told Guinness.

The balls used in the attempt were donated to local rugby clubs across England.