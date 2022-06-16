ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Biden signs Ocean Shipping Reform Act

By The Hill staff
President Biden will deliver remarks and sign the Ocean Shipping Reform Act into law Thursday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. ET.

