'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Hints At Moving On From Failing Marriage With Kody In Motivational Instagram Messages

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
As fans continue to speculate about when Meri Brown may finally be ready to leave her failed marriage to Kody Brown , the Sister Wives star took to social media to share more motivational messages about moving on from difficult situations.

"Let it go," a quote shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16, read. "Something beautiful wants to grow in its place."

The post was followed by a similar message preaching self love and forgiveness. "Whatever it is, forgive yourself," it said. "You did your best. Let it go."

Although the mom-of-one remains spiritually married to her husband, they've been open about living separate lives for some time now, with Kody even admitting he never wants to regain a romantic relationship with his first wife.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN STRIKES SULTRY POSE ON INSTAGRAM, SAYS SHE'S TRYING TO 'EMBRACE CHANGE' AMID MARITAL WOES

"Listen, there was a hardness in our marriage that was so difficult and so antagonistic. I didn't know why we were in it," Kody candidly confessed in a January tell-all.

"It took a long time, a lot of counseling, as we go through all of this for me to finally go, 'Meri, I just don't see us getting back together,'" the 53-year-old continued. "And why aren't we getting back together? Because we will go back to the way we were before. There's just no chance that I ever want that again."

KODY BROWN 'CONSIDERING STARTING FRESH WITH NEW WIVES' AS DRAMA WITH JANELLE & CHRISTINE HITS A BREAKING POINT

Despite the ups and downs of their relationship, Meri appears to be doing better than ever in recent months as she focuses on loving herself. Earlier this week, the TLC personality shared an awe-inspiring snapshot of the Grand Canyon as she mused about the twists and turns of life and the beauty of nature.

"Sometimes life throws little curveballs. Sometimes those curveballs aren't too shabby. Embrace the change. Embrace the adventure," she captioned the photo. "This just makes me resolve to actually come spend a whole day out here taking in all the majesty."

Meri and Kody tied the knot in 1990 and share their 26-year-old daughter, Mariah . They made the difficult decision to legally divorce in 2014 so that Kody could adopt his fourth wife Robyn 's children from another marriage.

Comments / 32

Guest
3d ago

Honey , you’re divorced from this man. And plural marriages really just allow a man to move on from one woman to another , while expecting a woman to be faithful to him .

Reply
14
Connie Arnold
3d ago

She's been unhappy for sometime. That's why she turned to the web and was catfish. life is to short. Time to be HAPPY!

Reply
9
wnorton4
4d ago

Always writes cryptic posts. Either go or be quiet. At least Christine was honest and left.

Reply(1)
16
CELEBRITIES
