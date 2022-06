It seems evident that the next three to four years are the window in which the Edmonton Oilers have the best chance to win the Stanley Cup. Both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are signed for the next three years (Draisaitl for three, McDavid for four) and after tasting some playoff success in the 2021-22 season, you have to believe the superstar duo and the whole organization are focused on winning now more than ever. If the Oilers truly desire to win now, though, it’s time to look at getting a really good starting goaltender as a possible replacement for Mike Smith.

