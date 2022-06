CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio River Road (state Route 2) is back open Monday evening after a crash that claimed a motorcyclist’s life, our crew at the scene said. The crash was around 3:15 p.m., just beyond Huntington city limits in the Guyandotte area. A motorcycle and truck collided in the 4700 block of the roadway as the truck was pulling out of a business parking lot, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.

