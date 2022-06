BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region this Father’s Day Weekend. Rulf’s Orchard is teaming up with North Country Mission of Hope to host a Color Run/Walk 5k. Participants will be doused with color as they make their way through the orchard course. This fun run will benefit the Mission of Hope’s medical clinic in Nicaragua. This clinic provides physical healthcare, dental, and mental health services. Participants can register at 8:30 a.m. and start the run/walk at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 a person. Anyone under the age of 5 can attend for free.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO