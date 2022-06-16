ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalona, IA

Multiple agencies respond to barn fire south of Kalona

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple agencies responded to a barn fire south of Kalona overnight. According to the Washington...

www.1630kcjj.com

KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:26 p.m. Sunday afternoon the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to 1802 Hoover Trail Ct SW where a single story residence had caught fire. When the fire department arrived, fire and smoke was seen in the house’s garage and front porch. Crews fought to put out the flames, but southerly winds helped the fire grow. Firefighters were able put out the fire and went inside the building to search for occupants and battle any remaining flames. Inside, they found more fire, which the worked to put out. Crews also rescued two unharmed animals, returning them to the homeowners. A home next to the residence that caught fire was also damaged.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Fire damages home on Hoover Trail Ct SW

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Fire Department says two people are displaced tonight after a fire damaged their home. CRFD reports a neighbor called around 3:30 Sunday afternoon to report a home at 1802 Hoover Trail Ct SW on fire. The neighbor reported the homeowners weren't there but were at another home in the neighborhood.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

1 injured in motorcycle accident between Riverside and Kalona

One person was injured in a motorcycle accident between Riverside and Kalona Friday night. Kalona emergency responders arrived at Highway 22 just east of Palm Avenue just after 7:30pm. Washington County Communications indicates the motorcycle driver was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with unspecified injuries. No...
KALONA, IA
KCJJ

Washington County deputies respond to emergency airplane landing near Riverside

An airplane made an emergency landing near Riverside Friday night. According to Washington County Communications, the plane made an emergency landing on Riverside Road near 180th Street just before 6:30 Friday night. Two Washington County deputies responded, and dispatch records show the officers were able to assist the pilot in getting the plane back into the air.
RIVERSIDE, IA
KCRG.com

Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Oskaloosa Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of Alison Cooper of Newton. Cooper died on June 18th. Cooper was pronounced dead after being taken to Mahaska Health. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiners will conduct...
OSKALOOSA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DCI investigating death of 28-year old Newton woman, one arrested

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Oskaloosa Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of a 28-year old woman from Newton. The investigation began after Alison Cooper was brought to Mahaska Health on June 18th where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy by...
NEWTON, IA
1230kfjb.com

DCI Investigates Death of Newton Resident Transported to an Oskaloosa Hospital, Oskaloosa Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Connection With the Same Case

Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Saturday involving a Newton resident who was confirmed dead by medical personnel at an Oskaloosa hospital. Officers with the Oskaloosa Police Department, along with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the June 18th death of 28-year-old...
OSKALOOSA, IA
kciiradio.com

Corn Crib Burns Down in Washington County

Authorities responded to a barn fire early Thursday morning. Just before 1a.m. a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported a barn fire south of the residence at 2064 Larch Avenue. Kalona Fire, Riverside Fire, Washington Fire and Alliant Energy responded. Kalona Fire Chief Jerry Zahradnek describes the scene, “Well it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI investigating death of Iowa woman

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of a Newton woman. DCI agents said 28-year-old Alison Cooper was brought to Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa Saturday, where she was pronounced dead. “During the investigation, law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Brandon Lee Slobe of Oskaloosa...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Arrest made Saturday after shooting investigation

A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release. On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there. Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Multiple people…two of them armed… arrested outside IC nightclub early Sunday morning

Multiple people…two of them armed…were arrested outside an Iowa City nightclub early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up at H Bar on South Van Buren Street just after 1:15am. Arriving officers report seeing a male on the ground following an assault. As police were looking for the assailant, one officer noticed 24-year-old Willie Dean III of 20th Avenue Place in Coralville leave the entryway of the bar while avoiding contact with police and gripping a heavy object in his waistline. Dean was captured despite ignoring officers’ commands to stop, and a 9mm Springfield XD pistol loaded with eight rounds with one chambered fell out of his pants. Dean is unable to legally possess a gun due to a previous 1st Degree Robbery conviction as a juvenile. He was arrested and charged with Dominion or Control of a Firearm as a Felon and Public Intoxication. If convicted, he faces a maximum of over five years in prison.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man involved in domestic disturbance arrested on drug charges

An Iowa City man who allegedly fled police responding to a domestic disturbance faces a possible prison sentence after reportedly being found with a large quantity of marijuana. Police responded to the South Van Buren Street residence of 21-year-old Veondre Dillon Saturday night just after 10 o’clock on reports of...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Iowa DCI identifies man shot at West Burlington pool

QC residents learn about water quality technology at ‘QCCA Wetlands and Pond Expo’. Anshu Singh said she has seen a shift in how people think about water quality-related technology. Updated: 3 hours ago. The water could be potentially dangerous for kayakers. Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs bills to assist victims...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after alleged assault on live-in partner

An Iowa City man was arrested early Monday after an alleged assault on the woman he’s been living with. According to arrest reports, an argument between 26-year-old Juquan Glinsey and the woman began before 12:30am in the bedroom of their South Scott Boulevard residence. Glinsey reportedly put both hands around the woman’s neck and shook her several times. The woman was able to briefly escape Glinsey and fled into a closet. He allegedly proceeded to choke and shake her again.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Reported fight between Doordash employees at IC Taco Bell leads to CR woman’s arrest

A reported fight between two food delivery service employees at an Iowa City fast food restaurant has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids woman. Iowa City Police were called to Taco Bell on Highway 6 East just after 8:00 Thursday night for a fight between two Doordash drivers. One of the alleged participants, 23-year-old Madeleine Lusambo of Roemig Street SW, reportedly told investigators that nothing happened. The other party had already left the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Tipton woman seriously injured in Cedar County accident

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Cedar County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Melissa Mandujano of Mendota, Illinois was driving a box truck on northbound Highway 38 just before 8:45am when she attempted to pass a 2004 Chevy near County Road F44, just east of Rochester. Mandujano failed to clear the other vehicle and clipped it as she moved back into the other car’s lane. The driver of the Chevy, 76-year-old Joyce Hennings of Tipton, was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via ground ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Shooting at Des Moines County Pool leaves one injured

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting at a Des Moines County pool left one injured according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The shooting occurred on June 14 at the West Burlington Municipal Pool located in the 600 block of West Burlington Avenue. The West Burlington Police Department received […]
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after threatening and striking police officer

An Iowa City man who threatened a police officer was arrested after slapping them. Saturday night just before 10:30, uniformed officers were at the Hollywood Court residence of 42-year-old Nicholas Furman on an unspecified incident. During the interaction with Furman he reportedly expressed a desire to take an officer’s weapon and use it on them.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Intoxicated subject arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up downtown IC nightclub

Iowa City Police have arrested an intoxicated man they say threatened to shoot up a downtown Iowa City nightclub. Officers were called to El Ray’s Live & Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 1:15 Saturday morning for a subject making threats to a bouncer. El Ray’s staff told investigators that 27-year-old Earl Toomes had refused multiple requests to leave the club, then passed out next to the bar. Bouncers told Toomes to leave the bar one more time after they woke him up and he reportedly replied with, “I got guns and I will come back and kill you.”
IOWA CITY, IA

Community Policy