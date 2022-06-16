ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: 'Scared' California Sam's Club shoppers evacuate over reports of possible gunman

 4 days ago

Videos are emerging of police in California...

$8 million lottery ticket bought in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles sure is lucky when it comes to the lottery!. California Lottery officials announced one lucky person purchased a Mega Millions ticket that hit 5 of the 6 winning numbers in Friday night's drawing. That lucky winner is $7,727,088 richer. The $2 ticket was bought at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Florida man ruled potential Charles Manson heir

LOS ANGELES - A Florida man who says he is the grandson of mass murderer Charles Manson — a claim challenged by a former Manson pen pal as well as Manson's professed sister — is potentially an heir to the late cult leader, but his assertion is subject to further litigation, a judge has ruled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Issue Is: Inflation, insurrection and icons

LOS ANGELES - This week on The Issue Is, Elex Michaelson hears from both sides of the aisle on how to combat rising gas prices in the face of mounting inflation - Governor Gavin Newsom and California Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher lay out their proposals. Then, as the House...
CALIFORNIA STATE

