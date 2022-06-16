ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Man’s Death Blamed on Phone and Internet Outage

By Emily Hernandez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A rural Arizona man died Sunday after a phone and internet outage rendered his neighbors unable to call 911 or anyone else for help with his medical emergency, St. Johns police told The Arizona Republic. Two bystanders eventually chased down an ambulance,...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Sovereign Citizen’ Wackos Arrested With Explosives and Ammo in California

Three self-proclaimed “sovereign citizens”—individuals who refuse to accept the legitimacy of the U.S. government—were arrested in California over the weekend after authorities discovered weapons in their possession, including “an improvised military-grade explosive device.” According to authorities cited by NBC News, two of them were not allowed to own or possess a firearm; law enforcement discovered additional weapons at a property at least two of them live at. The three musketeers were taken to Morongo Basin jail and are currently “being held without bail” until they appear in court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZFamily

DPS trooper shoots, kills suspect near Arizona-New Mexico border

SANDERS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are investigating after a Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed a suspect near the Arizona and New Mexico state border Saturday night. According to DPS, a trooper was involved in a shooting with a suspect in the area of U.S. 191 and East Sun Lane in Sanders around 10:15 p.m. Sanders is about 21 miles west of the border with New Mexico.
SANDERS, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

New Arizona Law Expands Eligible Bus Driver Pool

After years of struggling to hire and retain school bus drivers, Arizona lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey hope to have enacted a solution. “Drivers with a CDL are in high demand, and we’re losing them to big companies like Amazon and FedEx. A mixture of outdated federal and state laws are only exacerbating the problem,” said Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Maricopa, “Children are experiencing big delays in their pick-ups, field trips and athletic events are being canceled, parents are forced to drive inordinate distances to get their children to class, drivers are working sometimes 15-hour days to combat the shortage, and administrators are being forced to pick up some of the workload themselves.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Saint Johns, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Deputy Minutes After Fatal Shooting: ‘Guess I’m Gonna Lose My Gun Again’

Moments after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, who was in a mental health crisis, Idaho deputy Brittany Brokop was concerned about losing her gun, according to newly released video obtained by NBC News. “Guess I’m gonna lose my gun,” she says in the video from the Jan. 31 shooting. The Clearwater County deputy’s actions were cleared last month by a Latah County attorney after she was placed on an administrative leave. Another deputy, Randall Carruth, was cleared too, and both returned to regular patrol. The victim’s brother, Bill Trappett, has filed a federal lawsuit against Brokop for use of excessive force, an allegation the sheriff’s department deemed “false.” “Trappett... would not follow the commands of the Deputies to drop the knife that was in his hand. Trappett started walking away from Deputies and then turned around, raised the knife, and attempt to attack the Deputies,” the department said in a statement. Justin Nix, a criminology professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha, told NBC News the officer appeared to come too quickly at Trappett. “It happens enough—officers rush in and make poor tactical choices,” Nix said. “They have to shoot their way out to protect themselves.” Nix called the shooting “lawful but awful,” and said law enforcement should work harder to prevent shooting suspects who wield knives.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
WSVN-TV

Florida man dressed as cow among several arrested in drug house bust

(WSVN) - Several people were arrested in a drug house bust in Florida, including one suspect taken to jail in a one-piece cow suit. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post. According to the post, on Friday, members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
TheDailyBeast

New York Body Armor Ban Doesn't Cover Gear Worn by Buffalo Shooter

A new ban on the sale of bullet-resistant vests to the majority of civilians in New York doesn’t include the body armor worn by the gunman in the mass shooting in Buffalo in May. During the rampage, a teenage white supremacist decked out in tactical gear murdered 10 Black people at a Tops Friendly Markets store. The shooter protected himself during the slaughter with a steel-plated vest—strong enough to stop a handgun bullet fired by a store security guard attempting to end the massacre. A new state law introduced after the mass shooting restricts sales of “bullet-resistant soft body armor,” which can be used for defense against pistols. But critics point out that vests using steel plates—as well as polyethylene and ceramic plates—aren’t explicitly proscribed by the ban.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#The Arizona Republic#Frontier Communications#St Johns Police
TheDailyBeast

Feds Charge Florida Duo With Hate Crimes for Vile Axe Attack

Two Florida men have been charged with federal hate crimes after allegedly violently attacking a Black man in November 2017. In an indictment, Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, are accused of yelling racial slurs at the victim, identified only as D.B., while also hitting him with their fists and an axe handle. The pair, egging each other on, willfully injured D.B., a Black man, because of his “actual and perceived race,” the indictment says. When the pair were arrested last year on state charges, arrest reports said the 24-year-old victim told police he was walking away from a Dollar General store when he heard a man yelling racial slurs at him from a parking lot. Witnesses said both brothers then ran across the road and started attacking the man before Roy Lashley told Robert they should leave “before the cops get here.” When police arrived, the victim was found lying on a median strip.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Oregon Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Woman and 3-Year-Old Son

An Oregon man pleaded guilty Friday to murdering both his 3-year-old son and the child’s mother in 2019, Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry told KGW8. Karissa Alyn Fretwell, 25, and her son William had been missing since May 14, 2019 and police didn’t find their bodies hidden in the woods until June. Two months before their deaths, Karissa took Michael Wolfe, 52, to court to prove he was William’s father, where he was ordered to pay about $900 in monthly child support. Berry said police had enough evidence to arrest Wolfe in late May 2019 for the kidnapping and murder of both the mother and son. When their bodies were recovered, police found that Karissa died from being shot in the head, but Billy’s cause of death will “remain undetermined,” according to Berry. Wolfe pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of second degree murder without the possibility of the death penalty. Each charge carries a mandatory life sentence, and Wolfe’s sentencing is set for July 20. “I think it’s a very good thing for the family to know what’s going to happen as to the end result. In these type of tragic cases, I don’t think there’s ever closure for the family; this just is a move to close this chapter,” Berry said.
OREGON STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy