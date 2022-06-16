ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tiffany Haddish And Ali Wong Return With The ‘Tuca & Bertie’ Season Three Trailer

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong are gearing up for yet another season of Tuca & Bertie. While all of the characters are animals, Tuca and Bertie will deal with very human problems in the third chapter of this...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

FOX Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

At 22 years old, Jennifer Hudson was an aspiring singer from Chicago, Illinois who made her way in front of Randy Jackson, Paula Adul and Simon Cowell during the third season of American Idol. While she didn’t end up winning that season of the musical competition series, she made it clear to everyone watching at home that she was a star. In the 18 years that have passed, she has proven time and time again that she was the phenomenon that many believed her to be. Not only has she dropped four studio albums, but she has also collaborated with Beyoncé, Quincy Jones and Ne-Yo. Beyond music, Hudson has built a film resumé that includes appearances in Sex and the City, Dreamgirls and Respect. Now, she’ll take the next step in her astounding career.
CHICAGO, IL
defpen

Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes Lead ‘The Upshaws’ Season Two Trailer

At a time when it feels like many Netflix series are struggling to make it past season one without being canceled, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes have caught fire with The Upshaws. The family comedy earned a second season renewal after posting strong viewership numbers and earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Now, it’s time for Epps and Sykes to recreate their magic with a new set of episodes. As the season two premiere date nears, Netflix has unveiled the first look at the new season.
TV SERIES
defpen

Tessa Thompson Stars In The ‘Westworld’ Season Four Trailer

HBO has unleashed the official trailer for season four of their hit sci-fi drama, Westworld. Details regarding the plot of the new season are few and far between, but The Hollywood Reporter tells viewers that this new chapter will be “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Ali Wong
Person
Lisa Hanawalt
defpen

HBO Max Delivers The ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Trailer

Seven seasons, countless Teen Choice Awards and a rabid fan base weren’t enough. Five years after its final episode aired, Pretty Little Liars is returning for a spinoff release through HBO Max. Earlier this week, the growing streaming platform shared the first trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
TV SERIES
defpen

Giancarlo Esposito, Niecy Nash, Sharon Stone & More Star In Lena Waithe’s ‘Beauty’ Trailer

2021 proved to be an exciting year for Lena Waithe. Not only did she return to produce several episodes of Masters of None, but she also launched a new series on Amazon Prime and directed a pair of music videos for Davion Farris. Not to mention, she appeared in Tab Time and Big Mouth. After a strong run in 2021, Waithe has hit the ground running yet again. She recently appeared in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and now she’s turning her attention toward Netflix.
MOVIES
defpen

HBO Max Cancels ‘Made For Love’ After Two Seasons

Romance is not in the air over at HBO Max. The streaming service has made the decision to cut Cristin Milioti’s Made For Love short after two seasons. “We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray and the entire ‘Made for Love’ cast and creative team – especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone’s favorite synthetic love interest, Diane,” a spokesperson for HBO Max said in a statement on Friday.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Hbo Max#Comedy#Tuca Bertie#The Av Club
defpen

Netflix Shares The First Teaser For Season Two Of ‘Squid Game’

Very few shows or films have captured the imagination of viewers around the world quite like Squid Game. In a matter of days, the thrilling saga from Hwang Dong-Hyuk not only shot up the charts on Netflix, but it also sparked social media discourse, inspired late-night comedy skits and much more. To no one’s surprise, Netflix and Hwang Dong-Hyuk have signed on for yet another installment of the popular series. Earlier today, Hwang Dong-Hyuk and Netflix made things official by sharing the first teaser for season two.
TV SERIES
defpen

Trevante Rhodes Stars In Hulu’s ‘MIKE’ Teaser

Ding, ding! It’s time for the first round and Trevante Rhodes is ready to deliver punishment as the heavyweight champion. Hulu has shared the first look at Rhodes’ portrayal of Mike Tyson in the upcoming series, Mike. The limited series will examine Tyson’s upbringing, his rise to stardom, his fall from the top and his efforts to rebuild his life. Along the way, Rhodes will bring to life some of Tyson’s greatest fights and darkest moments.
TV & VIDEOS
defpen

Netflix Launches ‘Squid Game’ Reality Spin-Off Series

What will people do for $4.56 million? Netflix is about to find out. Inspired by Squid Game, the streaming service has officially launched “the biggest reality competition series ever.” Hosted by Netflix, 456 contestants will go through a series of challenges as they compete, build alliances and develop strategies in hopes of walking away with the grand prize.
TV SERIES
defpen

Jay-Z, Chris Rock & Pete Davidson Set To Appear On Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart To Heart’

Kevin Hart and Peacock plan to make a big splash with the second season of the growing talk show, Hart To Heart. Last season, Hart sat down with the likes of Jay Leno, Ice Cube, John Travolta and Bryan Cranston. He and Don Cheadle also shared a hilarious back and forth that went viral as well. Now, it appears that Hart is ready to take things to a new level in season two. This time around, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Chris Rock and Pete Davidson are set to sit across from the Philadelphia native. Saweetie, Mark Wahlberg, Mike Tyson, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kristen Stewart, Seth McFarlane and Simu Liu are also set to appear throughout season two.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
defpen

Travel Ahead In Time With Netflix’s ‘The Future Of’ Trailer

Have you ever wondered what the future is like? Well, you’re not the only one. Around the world, thousands of people are wondering if it’s possible to live forever or if we’re ever going to have flying cars. In this upcoming series from Netflix, all of those questions will be answered. The streaming giant’s new show, The Future Of, will dive deep into the hypothetical events of the future. In the end, they’ll answer the all-important question in each scenario. Is it possible?
TV SERIES
defpen

Netflix Calls On Dakota Johnson For The ‘Persuasion’ Trailer

Moving on is hard, but rekindling an old flame can be even harder. In the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s work, Netflix’s Persuasion will place Dakota Johnson in the lead role of Anne Elliot as she debates whether to move on for brighter pastures or listen to hear heart’s desires. It’s all very confusing, but very entertaining to watch in a fictional setting.
TV & VIDEOS
defpen

Amazon Teases Two Spinoff Series For ‘The Boys’

For years, Marvel has evolved with the exponential growth of its cinematic universe known as the MCU. Now, it appears that Amazon Prime will take a page out of Marvel’s book with the growth of its superhero-led universe. The streaming platform has enjoyed the growth of its latest superhero series, The Boys, over the last few years, but it won’t stop there. A recent report from Variety indicated that Amazon Prime is gearing up to launch the Vought Cinematic Universe or VCU. The cinematic endeavor has begun with The Boys and will continue with not one, but two spinoff series. The first of two spinoff series is an animated anthology called The Boys Presents: Diabolical which was launched in March. The second spinoff series will be a superhero saga centered around college students. However, it doesn’t have a title as of yet.
TV SERIES
defpen

Beyoncé Sets Release Date For ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé woke her rabid fan base up in the middle of the night and set the internet ablaze with a simple, three-word message. “Beyoncé. RENAISSANCE. July 29,” a message from TIDAL reads. Alongside the major announcement, TIDAL shared pre-save and pre-add options through Spotify and Apple. The...
MUSIC
defpen

Rian Johnson Shares The Title Of The ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

Shortly after Thanksgiving in 2019, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out hit U.S. theaters and immediately made a huge back. Led by Daniel Craig, the 130-minute film brought in more than $300 million and earned an outstanding number of award nominations. As expected, Johnson’s project earned not one, but two sequels at Netflix. Nearly three years after making an initial splash, Johnson and his team are back for the second chapter of this mystery.
MOVIES
defpen

Chris Brown And WizKid Team Up For ‘Call Me Every Day’

It is definitely a great time to be a fan Rap and R&B at the moment. Just last night, Beyoncé announced the release of her upcoming album in July. Tonight, Drake delivered a surprise project. In the coming weeks and months, the world will wait eagerly for the return of SZA. Not to mention, Janet Jackson recently teased new music as well. With all that is going to come our way in the next few weeks, it’s easy to forget that Chris Brown is plotting his return next week with Breezy. The 23-track project is rumored to include contributions from BLXST, Ella Mai, Lil’ Wayne, Anderson .Paak and Fivio Foreign.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Ana de Armas Stars As Marilyn Monroe In The ‘Blonde’ Trailer

Ana de Armas is ready to trade in her medical equipment as Harlan Thrombey’s nurse for a gold-studded gown. The emerging Cuban actress is set to star as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s highly-anticipated release, Blonde. Ready to roll out the red carpet for this Hollywood icon, Netflix has shared the first Blonde trailer.
MOVIES
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy