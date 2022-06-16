Tiffany Haddish And Ali Wong Return With The ‘Tuca & Bertie’ Season Three Trailer

For years, Marvel has evolved with the exponential growth of its cinematic universe known as the MCU. Now, it appears that Amazon Prime will take a page out of Marvel’s book with the growth of its superhero-led universe. The streaming platform has enjoyed the growth of its latest superhero series, The Boys, over the last few years, but it won’t stop there. A recent report from Variety indicated that Amazon Prime is gearing up to launch the Vought Cinematic Universe or VCU. The cinematic endeavor has begun with The Boys and will continue with not one, but two spinoff series. The first of two spinoff series is an animated anthology called The Boys Presents: Diabolical which was launched in March. The second spinoff series will be a superhero saga centered around college students. However, it doesn’t have a title as of yet.

