Mass Effect 4 Release Date May Be Closer Than We Thought

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release date of the next Mass Effect game -- called Mass Effect 4 by some, Mass Effect 5 by others -- may be closer than we thought and closer than BioWare has led on. The next installment in the sci-fi RPG series was announced back on N7 day (November 7)...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Overwatch 2 Removing Controversial Feature of the First Game

When Overwatch 2 releases it will be free-to-play. Thus, the game will live and die based on its monetization and Blizzard's ability to tempt players into buying cosmetic items. Some might say the best way to do this is through loot boxes, which the first game launched with. However, over the past few years loot boxes became the target of government regulation as lawmakers labeled it predatory and gambling. Because of this, it perhaps should come as no surprise that there will not be loot boxes in the sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Defends Missing Starfield Feature

Starfield doesn't just sound more ambitious than Bethesda Game Studios' previous releases -- Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -- but it sounds and looks more ambitious than just about every game before it, bar perhaps a few titles. When it launches, players will be able to explore over 1000 planets and fly and fight in space. The combination of these two makes the game sound massive -- and it is -- but it won't be coupled with seamless space-to-planet flight, something in No Man's Sky, the game Starfield is currently being compared to the most.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Update Confirms Disappointing News

Bethesda has confirmed some fairly disappointing news about The Elder Scrolls 6. The first mainline Elder Scrolls game released since Skyrim in 2011, the next installment in the fantasy RPG series was announced back on June 10, 2018. In other words, it was announced over four years ago. At the time, Bethesda warned it wouldn't be releasing anytime soon and they weren't kidding. A couple of months ago, a job listing out of Bethesda seem to reveal that the game was still in pre-production four years later. This week, Bethesda confirmed this. Why is this disappointing news? Well, because it confirms the game is still nowhere near releasing.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Uncharted Netflix Release Date Revealed

Uncharted is coming to Netflix very soon, which may come as a surprise to some people given the film was released in theaters about 4 months ago and only just recently released on home video. It took a long time for Sony to make Uncharted, as the film was announced shortly after Uncharted 2: Among Thieves was released on PlayStation 3 and became a big hit for both Naughty Dog and Sony. Over the years, the film took on different directors, writers, and actors, with Mark Wahlberg even being attached to play Nathan Drake at one point. The actor eventually aged out of the role and was tasked with playing Sully, Drake's older mentor, in the final film with Tom Holland taking on the lead role. Both of these casting choices led to mixed responses from fans, but if you haven't had the chance to check the movie out, it will be pretty accessible very soon.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gamble
ComicBook

Fall Guys Reveals New Changes Coming in Free-to-Play Update

Prior to its upcoming free-to-play transition, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has revealed some of the changes that will be coming to the game as a whole. In a general sense, some monumental tweaks are set to appear in Fall Guys in the coming day. Not only will the game now be free to download, but it will also feature cross-platform progression. And while these might be the most standout changes, Mediatonic has revealed what else is in store for this week.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Naruto Fans Spark Viral Debate Over Its Female Characters

Characters are what you make of them, and when it comes to anime, creators face hard choices when it comes to fleshing out their stars. From josei to shonen, every demographic has different expectations for manga leads. Some heroes rise to the occasion while others are left to fade away in the background. And now, the Naruto fandom has sparked a viral debate on social media all about the show and its female ensemble.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Latest Episode Has a Surprising Character Trending on Twitter

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues to be a big breakout hit for the franchise – and there's no better proof of that than seeing it once again trending on social media, following Episode 7, "The Serene Squall". The episode sees space pirates led by the cunning captain Angel (Jesse James Keitel) take control of the Enterprise in attempt to leverage Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck). In that sense, while Strange New Worlds Episode 7 featured the entire main cast of the show having to work together to overcome the threat, there's actually one supporting character who is getting even more love than the leads!
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Flash: What Does Diggle's Green Lantern Twist Mean for Justice U?

The CW's Arrowverse of shows have remained a fixture of superhero television, with the interconnected franchise of DC Comics-inspired shows existing for nearly a decade. Thanks to a string of recent cancellations, that number of shows has dwindled significantly, consisting of The Flash and (maybe) Superman & Lois. Still, the network has pursued plans to further continue the Arrowverse, most recently in the form of Justice U, a potential spinoff series that would star and have its pilot episode directed by Arrow alum David Ramsey. Since Arrow wrapped in early 2020, Ramsey has been reprising his role of John Diggle / Spartan across many of the other DC shows — and his most recent appearance on The Flash could have completely changed the groundwork for Justice U.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Mass Effect#Video Game#Bioware#Project
ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch Next Month

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity for a game next month as the game migrates to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. PlayStation and Nintendo are both well known for their exclusive games. Over the years, a decent proportion of the greatest games have been exclusive to one of their platforms. These are exclusives made by PlayStation or Nintendo though. There are plenty of other games not made by either that find themselves exclusive for a variety of reasons. One of these games is F.I.S.T Forged in Shadow Torch, a game made by Chinese studio TiGames.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Secret Wars Trends After Marvel Hints at Next Big Saga

There may have been some bumps (and delays) in the road, but Marvel Studios is slowly approaching the end of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phases 1-3, also known as the Infinity Saga, led up to the eventual confrontation with Thanos over the Infinity Stones. With the Mad Titan and the cosmic artifacts in the rearview mirror, a new saga awaits fans. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had alluded to what's next for the MCU, with all signs pointing to the comic book event series Secret Wars. Fans on social media have started to show their excitement over the possibility of Secret Wars making it to the big screen.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Has Good News for MCU Fans

A new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update has some good news for MCU fans. The new Spider-Man game is currently scheduled to release in 2023 via the PS5. Despite this, Insomniac Games has yet to show anything of the game beyond its reveal trailer. When this will change, who knows. If the game isn't going to be delayed, then it will need to be sooner rather than later. Whatever the case, when it does surface, its art direction and style may look familiar to big MCU fans as Insomniac Games has brought on an experience MCU concept artist Davison Carvalho on as an art director.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crosses 1 Billion Milestone Only a Week After Premiere

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way across theaters in Japan, and it has crossed over an impressive new milestone just a week after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero originally released overseas. The newest feature film in the franchise is the first fully CG animated project in the series' history and also breaks new ground by being the first in the Dragon Ball Super series to not feature Goku and Vegeta as the main fighters against the film's big threat. That's probably why fans overseas have been flocking to theaters as soon as they got the chance to finally do so.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Event Sparks Rumors of an Anime Comeback

Dragon Ball Super is taking up the headlines these days, and we have its big movie to thank. The anime's comeback has the whole fandom thriving, and many are taking this resurgence to plead for a new TV project. Now, a new rumor is going around that such a project is in the works, and we have a special June event to blame for the buzz.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Introduces Mirko to The Boys in Special Crossover

My Hero Academia has made a name for itself in the superhero fandom that can never be undone. The hit anime is one of the best to ever tackle superheroes, and it is just one of many TV shows leaning into the trope nowadays. Of course, the artists behind My Hero Academia love the competition, and they're not afraid to show other heroes love. And to prove so, one of its artists decided it was time to welcome Mirko to The Boys.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Insider Leaks New Pokemon

A well-known Pokemon leaker that goes by the name Riddler Khu over on Twitter has been sharing and teasing a ton of information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the new mainline Pokemon games releasing later this year via Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Included in this information dump is word of new and returning Pokemon that will make up some of the game's Pokedex. For example, the leaker claims that Gogoat is returning after a nine-year hiatus from Pokemon games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett's Temuera Morrison Finds Next TV Project

The Book of Boba Fett came to an end earlier this year, and there's no word on whether or not the show will be getting a second season. Temuera Morrison, who plays the titular character, recently made an appearance at the Star Wars Celebration, so it's hard to imagine his days with the franchise are over, but it looks like the actor is moving on to other projects in the meantime. According to Variety, Morrison will soon be returning to TV in the Sundance series Far North.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Rent-A-Girlfriend Hypes Season 2 With New Poster

Rent-A-Girlfriend is one of the many major anime franchises making their comebacks with new episodes this Summer, and the series is hyping up Season 2 of the anime with a special new poster bringing together all of the main faces fans will see in action! The official anime adaptation for Reiji Miyajima's original manga series was one of the few series that managed to hit during the Summer 2020 anime schedule, and this was pretty impressive considering that it was during the peak of the ongoing COVID pandemic and its resulting complications. Now the series is coming back for new episodes two years later.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Eternals' Secret Weapon Against the X-Men in Judgment Day Is Thanos' Grand-Uncle

A war between the X-Men and Eternals is about to erupt in the pages of A.X.E.: Judgment Day, and The Eternals have a secret weapon up their sleeve to secure victory. Judgment Day is this year's major crossover event featuring the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals from writer Kieron Gillen (Immortal X-Men, Eternals) and artist Valerio Schiti (Empyre, S.W.O.R.D.). When the Eternals discover mutants have conquered immortality, they declare war, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes caught in the middle. One of the Eternals unleashed to help tip the scales in their favor is Uranos the Undying, the grand-uncle to Thanos.
COMICS
ComicBook

Steam Sale Drops 10 Popular Games to Cheapest Prices Ever

Tons of Steam games are on sale right now either through daily deals within the platform or as part of sales held by different publishers amid all the ongoing gaming events and announcements. While those gaming events give people new titles to look forward to, it's sales like this one that give people the chance to try new games right now (sometimes with perfect timing, too). For those who are looking for some new games to add to your library, you're in luck: A number of acclaimed Steam games have dropped to their lowest prices ever, but only for a while.
VIDEO GAMES

