Mass Effect 4 Release Date May Be Closer Than We Thought

Uncharted is coming to Netflix very soon, which may come as a surprise to some people given the film was released in theaters about 4 months ago and only just recently released on home video. It took a long time for Sony to make Uncharted, as the film was announced shortly after Uncharted 2: Among Thieves was released on PlayStation 3 and became a big hit for both Naughty Dog and Sony. Over the years, the film took on different directors, writers, and actors, with Mark Wahlberg even being attached to play Nathan Drake at one point. The actor eventually aged out of the role and was tasked with playing Sully, Drake's older mentor, in the final film with Tom Holland taking on the lead role. Both of these casting choices led to mixed responses from fans, but if you haven't had the chance to check the movie out, it will be pretty accessible very soon.

