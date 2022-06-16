ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

50 years ago, Hurricane Agnes left indelible mark

Floods came with living in Freeport. “You just knew it was inevitable,” said Jim Scott, who grew up in a house on First Street with Buffalo Creek at one end and the Allegheny River at the other. “If you lived there, you took the chance of having to deal with it. If it came, you dealt with it. If you got lucky and it didn’t occur, you moved on until the next year.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Plane slides off runway in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A brake failure caused a small plane to slide off the runway in Westmoreland County this afternoon.The Tribune-Review said the pilot was flying from Virginia and went to land at the Rostraver Airport when she realized her brakes had failed.She turned off the engine and was able to glide the plane off the runway and over a small hillside. The plane then had a small fuel leak that crews were able to quickly contain.The nose and wings of the plane were damaged but no one was injured.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

BUSY WEEKEND CONTINUES FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Indiana County’s firefighters have been busy this weekend. After answering about a dozen calls Friday and early Saturday, Marion Center firefighters were dispatched last night for a brush fire along Dogwood Circle at Nastase Street, off Route 85 in Rayne Township. On their social media, the fire company shared...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Severe thunderstorms in Erie and surrounding counties

JET 24/FOX 66 meteorologists are live now talking severe thunderstorms moving through Erie County. Gusts up to 60 mph are expected and quarter-sized hail could fall in some areas. Other counties under a severe thunderstorm warning include: Ashtabula County Chautauqua County Crawford County Warren County A tornado watch has been issued for Chautauqua County, and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman found in Pittsburgh's Allegheny River identified

The woman whose body was found in the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim, Julie Anne Keddie, 38, was recovered by Pittsburgh River Rescue around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said Friday. Keddie’s hometown was not released.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Boy, 3, continues to improve following weekend house fire

We have new information on the Saturday morning house fire that sent several people to the hospital. The fire happened around 10 a.m. in the 400 block of East 13th Street in Erie. According to Erie Chief Fire Inspector Darren Hart, the condition of the three-year-old boy that was life-flighted to a hospital in Pittsburgh […]
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigate Lawrence County Thefts

Authorities are continuing to investigate a series of thefts that occurred last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, multiple thefts from vehicles parked on Ellwood Road in Wayne Township were reported last week. Police believe that these thefts occurred between midnight and 6:30am on Tuesday (June 14th).
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Storms Bring Down Trees, Wires Across Northwestern Pennsylvania

Storms moving through northwestern Pennsylvania brought down trees and wires Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Fry Rd. near Old State Rd. in Franklin Township to clear away debris from the trees. There was also a downed power line. In Union City, tree limbs and a power line fell on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire damages C&E Plastics building in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire damaged the C&E Plastics building in Beaver County on Thursday.The chief of the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, DJ Miller, said flames shot 20 feet above the roof and smoke could be seen from three counties. The fire started about an hour after the business closed at 3:30 p.m.Cliff Crighton, the owner of the company adjacent to C&E Plastics, said he was on his porch when he saw something unusual."I jumped on a golf cart and it was billowing out the doors. Then I went back to get a fire extinguisher and opened the door, it was...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawrence County man rescued after being trapped under ATV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An hours-long search and rescue mission for a man in Lawrence County has ended.Emergency crews were called out just before ten o'clock this morning after learning a man was trapped underneath an ATV in Mahoning Township.Authorities said they spent five hours looking for him, hiking up difficult terrain, and battling extreme heat."This is 1,100 acres of old strip mines that 4-wheelers like the ride. They don't know how dangerous some of the trails are," Francis Exposito, the Mahoning Township Fire Chief, said."It's a very dangerous place. Three-to-six major incidents [occur] in this area a year," Exposito added.Crews were able to rescue the man. He was flown to a trauma center in Youngstown.No further details about the man's condition were shared.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 person dead in Churchill house fire

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI is reporting that one person died in a Churchill house fire on Sunday. The home is located on the 800 block of Graham Boulevard. Crews responded to the scene around 12:40 p.m. Flames broke through the roof of the single-family home, and the fire reached three alarms before the flames were put under control.
PITTSBURGH, PA

