Kate Middleton Upgraded Her Summer Style With the Perfect Pastel Pink Pantsuit

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton is having a fashion moment and we are here to celebrate her gorgeous pink pantsuit that has everyone running to buy it. It’s this summer season’s trendiest look with the monochromatic style that shows a good suit never goes out of style.

She wore the fashionable look at a roundtable for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood with British government officials on Thursday. It was the perfect way to look professional while still showing off her great sense of style. The Alexander McQueen outfit is available with both the jacket and the pants currently on sale as separates. The tailored blazer is 70% off, originally $3,416, it’s now $ 1,012. The tapered slacks are normally $785.97 but are discounted to $490.44 — and remember, Kate’s wardrobe often sells out quickly.

Kate’s Perfect Pastel Pink Pantsuit

Here are all of the details for Kate’s stylish look. The Alexander McQueen pink pantsuit is ideal for summer because it’s light, airy, and right on-trend. The outfit is sold separately with the fitted pink blazer and the stylish trousers, and don’t forget to pair it with the perfect white tank.

Kate's Blazer



$ 1012.00





Buy now

Sign Up

Kate's Pants



$490.44





Buy now

Sign Up

Understandably, designer prices aren’t in everyone’s budget, so we have you covered with a fabulous dupe that not only is affordable but also has an array of color choices. LISUEYNE is offering the pantsuit (both the jacket and the pants together) for $98.99, and if pretty in pink isn’t your style, go for a fiery red or a sunny yellow set. It keeps your closet trendy and your budget in line. The Duchess of Cambridge launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last June in hopes of “rais[ing] awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society.” It’s a passion project that took over a decade to develop and she’s even met with education leaders like First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to help make an impact. So, it’s no wonder Kate chose such an important day to whip out her power suit, she has serious business to tend to.

Before you go, click here to see more of Kate Middleton’s best royal fashion moments.