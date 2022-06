BROOKLINE, Mass. — For at least 16 hours—the time between his last putt on Friday evening and his first tee shot on Saturday afternoon—Joel Dahmen sat on top of the professional golf universe. A kid from Clarkston, Wash., a small town near the Idaho border, shared the lead halfway through the United States Open after shooting 67-68. He’s a truly unlikely contender considering he almost didn’t even try to qualify. Dahmen, among the most self-deprecating guys on the PGA Tour, told the Athletic on Sunday of the Memorial that “if I qualify, I’m just signing up to get my ass kicked.” He has said numerous times that he does not believe he can win a major. That alone paints him as the classic underdog. But there’s so much more to this tale.

