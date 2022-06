A Miami man has been arrested and is facing federal charges after authorities said he distributed more than $230 million in adulterated HIV drugs throughout the country. Lazaro Hernandez, 51, is charged with conspiracy to deliver into interstate commerce adulterated and misbranded drugs, conspiracy to traffic in medical products with false documentation, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and specific money laundering offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO