Regarding the June 15 op-ed by Marc Springer, “J.D. Vance’s reckless words have placed him on the continuum of extremism:” The author is spot-on with his link between replacement theory and violence. I’ve been living in a suburb of Buffalo for just over four years. When that young man went on the rampage in Buffalo, I couldn’t believe a Buffalo person would carry out such an act. Not that Buffalo doesn’t have some serious problems with race. But I couldn’t believe a person from Buffalo would carry out such a cold-blooded attack.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO