Public Safety

Rayne apartment maintenance man accused of stealing checks

By Staff and KATC-TV reports
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRayne Police have arrested a man accused of stealing checks from residents at...

www.theadvocate.com

truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Beast

Snitching Airline ID'd Innocent Arizona Man as Shoplifter, Sending Him to Jail for 17 Days: Lawsuit

Michael Lowe didn’t know why he’d just been forced to spend more than two weeks in an overcrowded rural jail in New Mexico. He also didn’t know why authorities had suddenly decided to release him. Dragging himself into his home after a brutal two-day bus journey back to Arizona, Lowe couldn’t do anything but “sob until he could no longer stand.”
TUCUMCARI, NM
CBS DFW

Fourteen arrested, charged in meth trafficking case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fourteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Five defendants still remain at large.  The operation, dubbed Operation Kullvid-20, has netted a total of 40 federal defendants plus 2,708 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 guns, and $742,000 cash to date, including 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, six guns, and $12,000 cash seized yesterday. Over the course of the investigation, agents have also seized six vehicles, 30 kilograms of heroin, and 719 grams, or roughly 539,500 lethal doses of fentanyl. The defendants conspired to smuggle powdered methamphetamine from...
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Man Who Rapped About Robbing ATMs Charged Over ATM Robbery

An aspiring Texas artist who has rapped about robbing ATMs was arrested this week for allegedly robbing an ATM technician in Tennessee. Fox 26 reports Ladesion Riley, 30, is one of four people charged with stealing cash from an ATM technician at a Bank of America in Nashville. The arrest...
NASHVILLE, TN
Shine My Crown

New Jersey Mother of 2 Shot to Death By Her Boyfriend

A woman in New Jersey was fatally shot this week during a domestic incident with her boyfriend. Officers responded to a 911 call early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found the body of the victim at her home on the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue. Responders were not able to revive her. She died moments after midnight.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

Cops Suspect Master P's Daughter Died from Drug Overdose

Master P's family is grieving the loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller, and cops are working to determine exactly how she died, with initial evidence suggesting it was an overdose. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... drug paraphernalia was found at the scene of Tytyana's death, indicating it might have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Parents arrested after 3-year-old girl overdoses on fentanyl

OAKLAND PARK – A 3-year-old girl's parents are facing charges after police say she overdosed on fentanyl.Walter and Janett Carter are both charged with child neglect. Police say their child was found unresponsive and without a pulse inside their Oakland Park home Saturday.Officers rushed to resuscitate the little girl, saving her life. She's expected to be OK. But police say testing determined the little girl, along with her parents, all tested positive for fentanyl that day.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Oxygen

Long-Time Suspect In 1991 Case Of Murdered Pennsylvania Mom Arrested With Ex-Wife's Help

A Pennsylvania man is under arrest more than 30 years after authorities found his neighbor dead in her young son’s bedroom. Robert Atkins, 56, was charged with a number of offenses related to the violent murder of Joy Hibbs, 35, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Authorities say Atkins — who lived two houses down from the Hibbs family — was one of several suspects questioned by Bristol Township police in the initial stages of the investigation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

