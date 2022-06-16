ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin police reporting uptick in bank jugging cases

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking to raise awareness of bank jugging after a recent uptick in cases. "Jugging" is when a criminal follows someone after they leave a bank, ATM or similar service with cash after making a withdrawal, then robs them at another...

