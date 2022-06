AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in northwest Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a call came in at around midnight of a reported crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Chevy Chase Drive, near Interstate 35 and Anderson Lane. At 1 a.m., ATCEMS said medics were on the scene and CPR was in progress.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO