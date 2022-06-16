ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former CPD officer charged in North Beach incident pleads not guilty, released on own recognizance

By Gaynor Hall, Brónagh Tumulty
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — A former Chicago police officer who was involved in a racially charged incident at North Avenue Beach last year was arraigned Thursday morning.

Bruce Dyker plead not guilty to the charges against him Thursday — stemming from an August 2021 incident in which he restrained a Black woman who was walking her dog near the lakefront. He was released on his own recognizance.

Video footage of Dyker’s encounter with the woman, Nikkita Brown, was shared across social media. The officer grabbed and restrained Brown after telling her the beach was closed and she needed to leave. Brown’s attorneys called this racially motivated.

Former CPD officer charged with aggravated battery, official misconduct in North Avenue Beach incident

The prosecutor said in court Thursday that Brown was making her way to the underpass to leave the beach. She said at one point, Brown told the officer she felt threatened and he said “good.”

Dyker was indicted on one count of aggravated battery and two counts of official misconduct — all felonies.

He was a Chicago police officer for more than 20 years, retiring last month before any disciplinary action was taken against him.

The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9 via Zoom.

Dyker lives in Texas now. As a condition of his release, the judge said he can continue to carry a weapon, but not while in the state of Illinois.

