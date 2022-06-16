ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

55-year-old man dies after being shot last month in KCMO

By Zoe Brown
KCTV 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 55-year-old man has died from his injuries after being shot last month in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said that officers were...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

2 killed, 1 injured in overnight Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Two people died in an Overland Park house fire early Monday morning. A third person survived, but was hospitalized. Crews responded at 1:30 a.m. to a call of a house fire on Westgate Street just south of West 103rd Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active house fire with reports of people trapped inside, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale White
abc17news.com

Officials: 2 killed in suburban Kansas City house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and a third has been injured in a house fire in suburban Kansas City, Kansas. The Overland Park Fire Department says in a news release that fire crews from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the home around 1:30 a.m. Monday and found the home ablaze. Firefighters also learned that people were trapped inside. Firefighters immediately searched the home while working to extinguish the fire and found two people inside who had died and third person injured. The injured person was rushed to a hospital and later listed in stable condition. Officials have not released the names of those killed and injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Sheriff’s office: Homeless man’s body found in Missouri River

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A homeless man’s body was discovered Friday in the Missouri River, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have identified the man as Michael D. Zorn, 39, of St. Joseph, Mo. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday they have conducted an...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police looking for missing 72-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man. Terry Woods was last seen Saturday in the 8200 block of North Tullis. He was wearing jean shorts and a grey polo with palm trees on it the last time someone...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed in overnight crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - A man has died after his car crashed into a light pole overnight in Lawrence. Police say they responded to the scene at 31st and Atchison Avenue around 2:15 Sunday morning. Officers found a car had collided with a light pole, causing significant damage to the car and downing some power lines.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Kcpd
KCTV 5

3 structures catch fire in Kansas City, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Extensive damage was reported after three separate structures caught fire in the area of Summit Street and Corbin Terrace in Kansas City. The Kansas City Fire Department says no injuries were reported in the blaze. The fire erupted shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

One person dead, another arrested after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Branner Street in regards to a shooting on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at 3 a.m. on Saturday June 18. Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. After […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

2 vacant homes destroyed by large fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Extensive damage was reported after multiple structures caught fire in the area of Summit Street and Corbin Terrace in Kansas City. The Kansas City Fire Department says no injuries were reported in the blaze. The fire erupted shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night. It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 men charged after shooting at car during ‘side show’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men are facing criminal charges after their alleged involvement in a “side show” on the interstate. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Noah Miller and Nicholas Benkowich, both 23, are charged in connection with firing shots at a car and engaging in car stunts earlier this month.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Kansas man killed on motorcycle

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday night just after 9 p.m. when a 19-year-old driver went left of center and hit the cyclist head-on at a high rate of speed, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reported the family of the motorcyclist was at the scene at the time of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Infrared technology assists Lawrence police after train derailed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- There were no serious injuries following a train derailment near Lawrence on Friday night -- thanks in no small part to infrared technology. The Lawrence Police Department’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) team assisted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific in the cleanup.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy