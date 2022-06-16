Top European leaders back Ukraine as an 'immediate candidate' for EU membership



T op European leaders expressed their support for Ukraine joining the European Union during a trip to Kyiv on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron , German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis vowed their support for Ukraine's membership candidacy while they were on their first visit to the country since Russia's invasion began.

"All four of us support the status of immediate candidate for membership,” Macron told reporters.

Scholz, who said there was "no shortcut on the road" to EU membership last month, seemed to change his tune on Thursday.

In a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , Scholz proclaimed: “Germany is in favor of a positive decision in favor of Ukraine. This also applies to the Republic of Moldova. ”

The European Commission is expected to recommend granting Ukraine status as an EU candidate country. From there, it will be up to EU member countries to make the final decision. Members of the 27-country bloc are scheduled to meet in Brussels next Thursday and Friday to discuss the membership.