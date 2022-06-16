White House says if Roe is overturned, 'we will need Congress' to restore it

Related
Hunter Biden's daughter offers GOP senator phone call with father on one condition
Hunter Biden's daughter made a unique offer to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) Tuesday when she said she would put the Republican on the phone with her father if Johnson voted for gun control legislation.
DC archdiocese accidentally sends blunt response on Pelosi Communion ban
EXCLUSIVE — Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., has refused to comment publicly on whether he supports the barring of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving Holy Communion in light of her stance on abortion, with his office saying in a blunt and mistakenly sent email to the Washington Examiner that requests “will be ignored.”
Biden administration cancels all remaining student loan debt for 560,000 borrowers
The Biden administration is offering a new round of student loan debt relief for more than half a million borrowers who were students of Corinthian Colleges.
White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
'Shame on us!': House passes gun-control package to address mass shootings but it's likely to die in the Senate
Recent mass shootings have House Democrats pushing the most sweeping set of gun-control bills considered by Congress in decades.
Joe Manchin missed a furious call from Biden after sinking his $2 trillion spending bill on live TV and turning his phone off: report
Biden tried to secure Sen. Joe Manchin's backing for his domestic package, but he ultimately couldn't.
Reporter reveals 'remarkable email' about Trump's fake electors plot
The Trump campaign directed a group of Georgia Republicans to meet in secret and obscure their objectives in an email obtained by federal prosecutors as part of their recent investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in several swing states. CNN’s Evan Perez reports.
BET
More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’
Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
Terrified law clerks at the Supreme Court are lawyering up as the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade fuels hostility: report
A source told NPR clerks act as diplomats for justices, but the fear that their professional lives are under threat is straining the Supreme Court.
Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned
Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
Republican Says 'Black People, Frankly' Are To Blame For Mass Shootings
Trump-endorsed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters believes Black communities are responsible for gun violence in America.
Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous
The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’
President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
A Poll Suggests Ron DeSantis Would Lose to Kamala Harris if They Were Running Against Each Other for President in 2024
A recent poll of voters published on May 24 has suggested that if Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis were to be the GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential election, he would lose if running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.
Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly
Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre
A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
Slate
Nancy Pelosi Carefully Distances Self From Own Husband After Wine Country Porsche DUI
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi represents most of the city of San Francisco in Congress. She and her husband, an investment manager, are quite wealthy, and she tends to guide the Democratic Party away from positions that she feels will alienate the upper-class donors with whom she is a notoriously effective fundraiser.
Federal judge in Texas throws out Biden administration immigration enforcement guidelines
A federal judge in Texas vacated guidelines set by the Biden administration over who is to be prioritized for immigration enforcement, according to a Friday ruling.
Merrick Garland joins four other attorneys general in calling for prosecutions of Russian war crimes
Garland joined attorneys general from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand in calling for support for Ukraine's prosecutor general.
