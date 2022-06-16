WATCH: Johnny Depp trial juror rips Amber Heard's 'crocodile tears'

A Johnny Depp trial juror broke the silence and ripped Amber Heard for her "crocodile tears."

More than one juror believed that Heard was putting on a performance that lacked credibility, the juror, who only identified as a man, told Good Morning America.

"The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable," the juror said.

"She would answer one question, and she would be crying, and two seconds later, she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression 'crocodile tears.'"

While they found Heard's testimony to be fabricated, the panelists believed Depp's calm nature gave his claims greater credibility, he said.

"A lot of the jury felt what he was saying, at the end of the day, was more believable. He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout," the juror said.

"The majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor."

The revelation that Heard had failed to carry through with her promise to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity was an important moment for the jury, according to the juror.

"She goes on a talk show in the U.K. The video shows her sitting there telling the host she gave all that money away," he said. "And the terms she used in that video clip were 'I gave it away,' 'I donated it,' 'it's gone.' But the fact is, she didn't give much of it away at all."

That moment was a "fiasco" for Heard, the juror said.

In the wake of the trial, which ended with the jury finding that Heard defamed Depp and ordering her to pay damages amounting to $15 million, lawyers for Heard have alleged that jurors were entranced by Depp's fame.

The juror denied the allegation.

"We followed the evidence. Myself and at least two other jurors don't use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had it made a point not to talk about it," he said.

"What I think is truthful was that they were both abusive to each other. I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong, but to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn't enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying."