Homicide Defendant Requests Mental Health Treatment
dcwitness.org
4 days ago
A homicide defendant’s lawyer requested June 16 that his client receive mental health treatment after witnessing the death of a fellow inmate. Ronald Miller, 43, is accused of stabbing his former girlfriend, 28-year-old Tiffany Hardy, to death on Feb. 8, 2021. Hardy was found inside a residence on the 1600...
BALTIMORE- A U.S. District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 49-year-old Berlin man to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. According to Marcus Pitts’s guilty plea, in September 2018, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement...
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
Fairfax Police Department announced that they are seeking information a fugitive. Noah Settles also known as D.C. Rap artist No Savage is being sought by Fairfax County Police. Settles is facing charges of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building 3 times and use of a firearm...
A SHOOTING in Washington, DC, has left at least one person dead and multiple people injured. According to police, two adults and one police officer were shot at or near the intersection of 14th and U Street on June 19, 2022. The three individuals have have been taken hospitals for medical treatment. A 15-year-old boy is dead.
PARKLAND, Wash. (KIRO) – A father in Washington is out of the hospital after being shot in the mouth defending his daughter from an attempted armed robbery. Matthew Phillips said he was taking her to day care Friday when it happened. “But you know what, I’d do it again...
Two suspects arrested & charged. Items confiscated during a search & seizure operation on Waverly Dr. (Photo From Frederick Police Dept.) Frederick, Md (KM) Two Frederick men were arrested early Friday morning on narcotics and weapons offenses. Markus Asa Thomas Marvine, 23, and Anthony Ajene Byrd, 21, were taken into custody after officers executed search and seizure warrants on an apartment at 90 Waverly Drive, and a vehicle.
WASHINGTON — Three people were injured after gunfire erupted just minutes apart at two locations in the District early Monday morning, police said. First, one person was shot around 2:15 a.m. at the 3600 Block of NY Avenue NE. Officers arrived at the scene to the victim, who was conscious and breathing, according to police.
Fairfax County police say that a man has died after a separate shooting in Alexandria. It happened Saturday after 8 p.m. in the 8000 block of Seaton Street. Fairfax County Police say the man was parked inside of his car when he was shot. Officers say that two other people fired from inside a black Dodge Charger with Maryland tags.
A 15-year-old boy was killed and three adults, including a police officer, were shot dead when gunfire erupted Sunday night at an unauthorized music event in a Washington, D.C. neighborhood known for its nightlife, authorities announced. The Metropolitan Police Department had shut down the event, known as Moechella, a free...
(Updated at 5:35 p.m.) An Arlington jury has found a store employee not guilty in the shooting of a burglar, in a case that received national media attention. It all started with a burglary of the Arlington Smoke Shop, at 2428 Shirlington Road in the Green Valley neighborhood, shortly before 5 a.m. on March 29, 2020. Three masked suspects allegedly broke into the store and started stealing cash and merchandise.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) needs officers, and in order to recruit them, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert J. Contee III said the city will offer a $20,000 hiring bonus. In addition to announcing the new incentive, Bowser and Contee said there will be an emphasis on recruiting women […]
A speeding driver in Maryland is facing drug and weapon charges after being busted during a traffic stop in Charles County. Pomfret resident Jayden Kevin Craig, 18, was arrested following a speeding stop in the area of Indian Head Highway and Cedar Lane in Charles County when he was apprehended by deputies from the sheriff's office.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said.
The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.
The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said.
No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Three men from Puerto Rico were charged with being part of a drug trafficking organization and distributing cocaine in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C. area. According to Montgomery County Police, the three men were based in Puerto Rico and sent shipments of cocaine from San Juan to the D.C. area.
The Metropolitan Police Department has announced a homicide that took place on June 15. At approximately 11:44 a.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE, due to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 30-year-old Israel Mattocks with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the press release.
Comments / 1