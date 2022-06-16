Atlanta Falcons: Updated 90-man roster by jersey number

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Thursday and signed offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. To make room on the roster, the team released running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receiver Austin Trammell.

Since there are so many new faces around, training camp will be crucial for this revamped Falcons team going into 2022. Check out Atlanta’s current 90-man roster as the offseason program concludes.