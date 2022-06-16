Atlanta Falcons: Updated 90-man roster by jersey number

The Oregon Ducks received unfortunate news on Friday afternoon. Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced he had narrowed his recruitment to two schools and canceled the rest of his visits.
Proctor, the No. 1 ranked OT in the 2023 class, was scheduled to visit Eugene later this month, and was set to be one of the marquee visitors on campus. Instead, Proctor announced he will focus on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide.
After landing five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly at the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, there was a hope Oregon could keep the momentum rolling with Proctor, but that no longer appears to be the case.
Film
Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
0.9972
IA
OT
Rivals
5
6.1
IA
OT
ESPN
5
90
IA
OT
On3 Recruiting
5
97.25
IA
OT
247 Composite
5
97
IA
OT
Vitals
Hometown
Des Moines, Iowa
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-7
Weight
330 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on May 26, 2020
Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022
Top Schools
Iowa Hawkeyes
Alabama Crimson Tide
