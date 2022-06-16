ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons: Updated 90-man roster by jersey number

By Matt Urben
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMDXm_0gCzTgcl00

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Thursday and signed offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. To make room on the roster, the team released running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receiver Austin Trammell.

Since there are so many new faces around, training camp will be crucial for this revamped Falcons team going into 2022. Check out Atlanta’s current 90-man roster as the offseason program concludes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNTlV_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0eDO_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41urm5_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTIMT_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wze1l_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVFdh_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KimyI_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bovpV_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358ofB_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opJ3K_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7k6p_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VljtK_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAtOa_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29u4a8_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUHAf_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvPoC_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYMmh_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyqa8_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgTFF_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxInt_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9co8_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNLBE_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuzyI_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkDCW_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYQCq_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvwJP_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPolD_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHXsU_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4Fj0_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfzlJ_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFWwu_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDnd1_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LICy6_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJQJH_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pZac_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWxHa_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ib2K4_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6Tne_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQOrJ_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9Sxs_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Hs7Y_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMYXG_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ido3H_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDNcI_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nOVA_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDJfP_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltbj6_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TN06Y_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMLAU_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOg0t_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhShq_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRZt4_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LarJH_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dr8dh_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1d73_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5SMq_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3moKl0_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zx2WL_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxqqW_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xE5iJ_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jtgB_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQIzf_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzoOY_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVf8b_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dL4Zs_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yj5jn_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGvoS_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaanb_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5nYj_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxaEK_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HimPh_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTbgG_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQBQ4_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqc0h_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xWlW_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s56jh_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3LW9_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYpB0_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s05HQ_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NgHy_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzXVD_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqqlF_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N43Gx_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wjbw_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29o60j_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e462C_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z60Eq_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Olcw_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fyhpt_0gCzTgcl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nguG5_0gCzTgcl00

Comments / 0

 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson shares if he buys into notion that he shouldn't step on field without new deal

The final mandatory minicamp practice took place for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, and many were anticipating what quarterback Lamar Jackson would have to say when answering questions by the media for the first time in months. There have been a plethora of rumors surrounding Jackson’s contract situation, and multiple questions about the topic were asked to the quarterback on Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators to get return visit from in-state 4-star cornerback

Florida football’s recruiting team has been hard at work since the baton was passed to Billy Napier following the 2021 season and those efforts are certainly starting to pay off. After the head coach and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond offered a scholarship to four-star cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson out of Kissimmee (Florida) Osceola back in May, it looks like the Gators are gaining ground in the rising high school senior’s recruitment.
KISSIMMEE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor cancels visit to Oregon, cuts Ducks out of top schools

The Oregon Ducks received unfortunate news on Friday afternoon. Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced he had narrowed his recruitment to two schools and canceled the rest of his visits. Proctor, the No. 1 ranked OT in the 2023 class, was scheduled to visit Eugene later this month, and was set to be one of the marquee visitors on campus. Instead, Proctor announced he will focus on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. After landing five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly at the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, there was a hope Oregon could keep the momentum rolling with Proctor, but that no longer appears to be the case. Film Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on May 26, 2020 Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022 Top Schools Iowa Hawkeyes Alabama Crimson Tide Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/153795694075558707211
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BR suggests Titans trade OLB Bud Dupree to Bears

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree had a disappointing first season in Nashville, but is it time for the Titans to part ways with him already?. According to Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton, they should. Wharton drew up a trade scenario for each team ahead of training camp and suggested the Titans deal Dupree and a 2023 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
CHICAGO, IL
Early 2022 SEC football record predictions for each team

In 2021, we saw a flurry of different things throughout college football. More specifically, the Southeastern Conference. An unranked Texas A&M team defeated the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in College Station. Many thought that Alabama would not be able to recover. However, they proved everyone wrong and made it to the national championship to face Georgia.
NFL
