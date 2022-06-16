Truck hauling peanut butter catches fire

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Towing officials said a truck caught fire Wednesday while carrying 44,000 pounds of peanut butter.

It happened on I-57 North near Rantoul. Feldkamp’s Towing service shared pictures of the scene. Charred jars of peanut butter could be seen scattered across the side of the road.







Officials have not yet announced what caused the fire.

