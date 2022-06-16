ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

Truck hauling peanut butter catches fire

By Cassandra Smith
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Towing officials said a truck caught fire Wednesday while carrying 44,000 pounds of peanut butter.

State Police: Semi catches fire, traffic backs up

It happened on I-57 North near Rantoul. Feldkamp’s Towing service shared pictures of the scene. Charred jars of peanut butter could be seen scattered across the side of the road.

Officials have not yet announced what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

