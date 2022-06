SALT LAKE CITY- It was a busy few days out in the Salt Lake community for Utah football over Father’s Day Weekend. On top of another busy weekend hosting recruits, the Utes spent their time giving back at the Utah Social Open, All Poly Camp, Kids on the Move, Utah Foster Care, and giving one fan a Father’s Day to remember. The efforts say a lot about head coach Kyle Whittingham’s program that not only prides itself on winning on the field, but winning off of it as well.

UTAH STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO