PLAINVILLE – Police have identified the suspect in a road rage incident that led to the alleged attack of an elderly woman. Police over the weekend asked for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect, saying she was involved in an incident on Saturday around 1 p.m., near the Xtra Mart on New Britain Avenue. Police did not release many details about the allegations, only saying it was a road rage incident that also involved the attack of an elderly woman.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO