ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

Wicked-Fast Boat Races at Idaho Regatta in Burley June 23-26

By Brad
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you like the thrills of racing and water sports, then get ready to pack up the family and head out to watch the boat races at the annual Idaho Regatta in Burley, Idaho, June 23-26, 2022. About the Idaho Regatta. The Idaho Regatta features some of the top...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

BEWARE: Moose Alert Just West of Twin Falls, Idaho

They’ve been spotted by radio stations along Route 30. Makes me wonder if this is all part of a stunt to rebrand a station. I used to live in a part of the country where a local station billed itself as Moose 105.9. The place played country music. Really old country music. Think of the Carter family. It must have been a vanity project.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Popular recreation land closed due to abuse

Endowment trust land at the East Fork of Rock Creek closed Wednesday because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland in Power County. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
POWER COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Reading with Drag event fully canceled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being partially canceled earlier this week, this weekend’s reading with drag event has now been fully canceled. In a Facebook post, the event’s organizers said the cancellation came as a result of two of its performers testing positive for COVID. They...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burley, ID
Sports
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Burley, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
kmvt

A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As KMVT has previously reported, the Twin Falls SWAT team was called to an incident that occurred at Mountain Home on Tuesday night. We wanted to know why Mountain Home utilized a service that is located so far away from the city in the first place.
kmvt

Magic Valley Kids Market expanding in 2022

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Kids Market is back for 2022, and what started as a small market in Twin Falls is expanding this year. Thanks, in part, to a Community Impact Grant from Chobani, the market is expanding to new locations starting Saturday in Burley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Continued Abuse Closes Idaho Endowment Land Off to Camping

ROCKLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 40-acre plot of Idaho Endowment Land in Power County is now closed off to most recreation and camping from continued abuse. The Idaho Department of Lands announced earlier this week that the East Fork Rock Creek area near Rockland will no longer be available for camping or open to all-terrain vehicles after the state agency warned it could be closed because people kept trashing the place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake River#Wicked#Water Sports#Vehicles#The Idaho Regatta#Idaho Regatta Location
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Where Are Electric Car Chargers Needed in Idaho?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working to expand the state's electric vehicle charging grid and is asking the public for input. ITD is working with the Department of Environmental Quality along with the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources on developing the network of public electric vehicle (EV) charging locations across the state. A series of meetings have been scheduled, including Twin Falls. ITD is asking people for their input at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday, June 21, at 12 noon in the Human Services Building room 150. You can see the list of other meetings HERE or provide online input. The state agencies will then use the information and other data collected to pick appropriate locations. The effort is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program set up by the Federal Highway Administration to help states with funding for EV charging locations.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Motorist drove into canal, rushed to hospital

HAZELTON , Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Saturday, a motorist drove her car into a canal in Jerome county, and had to be rushed to the hospital. The incident happened around 2:00 pm at 1870 East and 1400 South in Hazelton. The Jerome County Sheriffs said the driver was an elderly woman, who failed to negotiate the turn on the road. She then ended up driving her Jeep Renegade into the canal.
HAZELTON, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Events to Take Dad to this Father’s Day Weekend in the Magic Valley

The weather is warm, people are out and the events keep on coming as summer gets more into full swing. Father's Day is this weekend, and there is no reason to spend it inside unless Dad is wanting to nap all day. There is no football, the lawn can wait, and it is time to get Dad out of the house and enjoy one or some of the many events taking place this weekend around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. There is even one event that you could go to out of state if you choose. Here are some of the events taking place this Father's Day weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Gas in Idaho Will Hit 6 Bucks a Gallon Before it Comes Down

A studio guest arrived at my studio after driving from Cassia County to Twin Falls. She noticed a price at one gas station of $5.69.9 per gallon for the regular grade. The picture above is from Kimberly Road on Monday afternoon. The previous day I had managed to fill up at a pump a few blocks away for 32 cents less per gallon but had to use up my shopping points to simply keep the price below $5.00 a gallon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Bridge to Replace Old Culvert Near Stanley on Highway 21

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A culvert installed in the 1960s will be replaced with a bridge on a state highway just west of Stanley later this June. The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans to begin construction of the bridge on State Highway 21 beginning on June 27, and last through the summer. The bridge will replace the aging culvert at Elk Creek that has exceeded its life expectancy, according to ITD Designer Andrew Young.
STANLEY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho officials close popular recreation area due to trash

BOISE, Idaho — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Actor Henry Winkler Is 3 Hrs From Twin Falls ID Fishing Again

Television and film Actor Henry Winkler is back in Idaho. He has been spending some time on the south fork of the Snake River, approximately 200 miles east of Twin Falls. Guess what Idaho? Beloved actor Henry Winkler of Happy Days (1974-1984), and most recently Barry fame, is back at one of his favorite fishing spots in the country in good old Idaho. We know Winkler loves the Gem State because he posts pictures just about every spring and summer to his Twitter account flashing a big smile, and an ever bigger fish.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy