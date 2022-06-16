Columbia woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from Hy-Vee

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Prosecutor's Office has charged a Columbia woman with stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from a gas station where she worked.

Jeanette L. Lamberson, 54, is charged in Boone County with a felony count of stealing more than $25,000. Court documents accuse Lamberson of stealing $87,000 worth of lottery tickets from the Hy-Vee gas station off East Nifong Boulevard.

Lamberson is accused of stealing the lottery tickets between February 2021 and this month. Security video captured Lamberson taking the tickets and putting them in her purse, according to court documents.

Investigators said Lamberson admitted to Hy-Vee's Loss Prevention Division she stole the lottery tickets. Lamberson also signed a statement witnessed by two Hy-Vee employees that she stole the tickets while at work, according to the probable cause statement.

A court hearing for Lamberson is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 11.

