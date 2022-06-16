ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

I’m a cleaning pro – there’s a surprising solution to cloudy shower doors, it won’t scratch the glass if you do it right

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPHXZ_0gCzRd3000

KEEPING your shower doors clean and sparkling can be a challenge, especially when hard water and soap scum enter the picture.

The solution to your dingy doors may come as a shock, but experts revealed one handy tool can fix the most stubborn spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvO9b_0gCzRd3000
Cleaning experts revealed a surprising solution to cloudy shower doors Credit: Getty

The trick comes from the home pros at Taste of Home, who explained why your shower doors get so cloudy in the first place.

"Cloudy doors are caused by hard water buildup (mostly calcium deposits)," the experts wrote.

When you're tackling everyday buildup, a simple solution of vinegar and dish soap can break the calcium down.

You can use lemons and kosher salt, too, if you want your shower to have a fresh smell.

But what about cloudiness that seems permanent? Believe it or not, steel wool is a safe and effective solution, the experts said.

"For heavy-duty stains, try using extra fine steel wool," the pros at Taste of Home wrote.

The trick is to look for sheets of steel wool with a grade of #0000.

"It won’t scratch the glass but will help dislodge mineral buildup," the experts said.

"Wipe the door with a sheet of dry steel wool, going from top to bottom in a circular motion." When you rinse, you should see mineral deposits fall away.

You can also spray the shower doors with vinegar, leave it overnight, and rinse, then buff any remaining residue with steel wool to spot-treat.

Once your doors are sparkling clean, practice good hygiene – home hygiene, that is – to keep them that way.

The best way to achieve this is to let your bathroom dry out after showers, so water doesn't sit on the doors and create buildup.

"Dry the doors with a cloth or squeegee after each shower," the experts advised. "When not in use, leave the shower door ajar to allow air ventilation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PemIJ_0gCzRd3000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdJEw_0gCzRd3000

Post-shower, make sure you rinse away soap and body products from the shower walls, doors, floors, and the tracks your door rests on.

You can also give your shower a good spray-down with vinegar every week to keep calcium and other minerals at bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtuXU_0gCzRd3000
To clean your shower doors, look for super-fine grade steel wool at the hardware store Credit: Getty

Comments / 3

Related
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
The US Sun

How to clean mirrors and windows without streaking?

WE all know how frustrating it can be when every time you clean your mirrors and windows they're left covered in streaks. The good news is there are a few cleaning hacks you can use to keep your glass surfaces sparkling. How do you clean mirrors and windows without leaving...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosher Salt#The Doors#Taste Of Home
Daily Mail

Retirement nightmare as couple's house sale falls through after the buyer discovered the property was on the wrong lot due to 130-year-old bureaucratic bungle

A couple have only just found out they've technically been living in the wrong house because of a 130-year-old bureaucratic blunder, threatening their retirement plans. Peter and Cheryl Plowman bought and fixed up an investment property next door to their Candelo, NSW with plans to sell it to help fund their retirement.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The US Sun

Stunning beauty fan wows followers after removing makeup to reveal her natural face – and people barely recognise her

JUDGING from our Instagram feeds, you'd think we were this super glam fashionista who never leaves the house without a full-face of makeup on. But the reality is, we only look like that girl 0.001% of the time - and our everyday life is spent completely bare-faced, hair scrapped back in a ponytail and wearing the comfiest clothes we can find.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

How This Anti-Aging Blush Hack Can Lift Your Face, According To A Makeup Artist

Trying to hide signs of aging is definitely easier said than done. As you grow older, it has probably become more difficult to conceal your fine lines, wrinkles, and eye bags. (Don’t worry, we totally understand how it feels.) In fact, there’s no denying that for many of us, we’ve spent a little extra money on skincare products and clinical treatments. These can obviously be great investments, but they don’t always get the job one—which is why sometimes, we turn to makeup.
MAKEUP
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
515K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy