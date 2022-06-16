Body recovered by Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team at Grand Falls identified as Carterville, Mo. resident

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri State Dive Team recover the body of a Carterville, Missouri man after he drowned in Shoal Creek at Grand Falls.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol state Standley Luke , 35, tried to go over Grand Falls with a “pool toy.”

“ [Luke] attempted to go over Grand Falls with a pool toy, struck a rock, and drowned. ” – Sgt W. Burr of Troop D Water Patrol

He was not wearing a life jacket.

Next of kin have been notified.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team conduct an average of 36 dive operations a year to recover drowning victims, boating crash victims, or to recover criminal evidence in felony cases. Dive team members are certified for dive operations in all of Missouri waterways.

Joplin Fire Deputy Chief Andy Nimmo told us Wednesday evening divers in the water made the difference in recovering the body.

Divers traveled to gather in Joplin Wednesday. There are 11 highly-trained divers assigned to troops throughout the state. They are capable of doing deep dives, swift water recovery and ice dives .

The Dive Team is on call 365 days a year and 24 hours a day.

“ The Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team has been designated as the official homeland security dive team for the state of Missouri by the State Emergency Management Agency. The Dive Team is a state resource available to any local jurisdiction for dives related to criminal matters or victim recovery. ” – MSHP DIVE TEAM

