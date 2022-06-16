ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchum, ID

Idaho $1 million Raffle prize claimed 12 days before expiration

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KETCHUM, Idaho — 12 days before the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle prize expired, a Ketchum man came forward to claim his big win. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers for the sold-out raffle 168 days ago. As the expiration date inched closer, Mike Lloyd claimed the winning ticket....

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Celebrating its 50th birthday, Yellowstone National Park officially opened on June 19, 1922. “Two special train loads of Shriners, returning from the San Francisco conclave, arrived at the park Sunday morning and under special arrangements the great national playground was thrown open for them, but the season does not open for general tourist business until today, and continues until September 29,” a report in the Salt Lake Tribune said. “Automobile tourists are already heading for the park in increasing numbers. “Dad” Clay, known throughout the west as a trail-blazer, officially opened the trail to the western entrance of the park three weeks ago and cars from many eastern states are now passing through here en route to the park.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

How the Gun Industry Effects Idaho More Than Other States

Over the last month, guns and gun laws have been a heavy topic in the news across the country. There have been multiple mass shootings over the last few weeks and what to do about them seems to be a topic every week following more and more deaths and injuries. Banning guns isn't the option but stricter gun laws could help slow things down. The gun industry contributed to over 70 billion dollars last year to the economy, and there is little doubt that the industry would fold with that amount of money invested. Some states rely more on the gun industry than others, and with Idaho being a mostly pro-gun state, how do they rank compared to other states when it comes to the gun industry?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s Black communities celebrate Juneteenth with joy, food, dance and community

With live performances, local vendors, food and dance, community members gathered in celebration for the fourth annual “Family Function” Juneteenth event on Saturday at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise. For a weekend of celebration, Juneteenth Idaho and the Black Liberation Collective partnered with local organizations and Black-owned businesses such as The Honey Pot CBD,  […] The post Idaho’s Black communities celebrate Juneteenth with joy, food, dance and community appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ketchum, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Sun Valley, ID
City
Ketchum, ID
State
Idaho State
eastidahonews.com

Idaho man claims $1 million lottery ticket 168 days after winning numbers were announced

BOISE — One hundred, sixty-eight days have passed since the Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers for the sold out, Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. With only 12 days left before the million dollar prize was set to expire, Mike Lloyd, Ketchum, finally came forward to claim the winning ticket that was sold from Base Camp River Run store on Highway 75 in Ketchum.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

Originally published June 16 on idahocapitalsun.com. Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to Know Idaho: The history of Ustick

IDAHO, USA — By the spring of 1863, just before the formation of Fort Boise there were about 100 non-native people living in the valley. By 1900, 10 years after Idaho became a state, that population was above 19,000. The makeup was still very rural, with more than 1,600 farms on more than 113,000 acres of land, according to the Idaho State Historical Society.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expiration#The Idaho Lottery#Lloyd Sells#Raffle#Lloyd Plays#Base Camp River Run
Post Register

Popular recreation land closed due to abuse

Endowment trust land at the East Fork of Rock Creek closed Wednesday because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland in Power County. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
POWER COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Wrong-way Crash on Idaho’s 4th of July Pass Kills One

WOLFE LODGE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a wrong-way crash with a semi-truck late Friday on 4th of July Pass in North Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, a 36-year-old woman from Medimont in a Chevrolet pickup crashed head-on with a semi-truck a little after 10 p.m., the woman had been going the wrong direction on Interstate 90, she was killed. A man and woman, both 45, from Homestead, Florida were in the semi-truck and taken to nearby hospitals, they had been wearing their seat belts. The crash stopped traffic on the interstate for more than three hours.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

National gas price averages fall, Boise prices rise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's average gas prices are contradicting national average gas prices, according to GasBuddy price reports. The cheapest station in Boise was priced at $5.05 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.85 per gallon. In the last week, prices have risen 10.7 per gallon...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Rain set to hit central Idaho Sunday, not too significant in southern Idaho

On Sunday, a low-pressure system from the the southern coast of the Pacific is sending moisture back to Idaho...but it's concentrated in the central moutains and won't really touch our southern valleys. The low-pressure from this system is keeping temperatures relatively cool, about 10-15 degrees below normal for most of...
GEM COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Idaho State Journal

PUSHBACK TO HATE: Four Idaho governors helped marginalize neo-Nazis

Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms in office, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can counter the impact of hate groups, but it’s unclear if today’s state leadership will take the same approach. Gov. Brad...
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

BLM issues decision to authorize expanded military training area in southwest Idaho

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a decision to enable the Idaho Army National Guard to conduct military training on an additional 44 square miles of Federal and State land located west of Mountain Home and adjacent to the existing Orchard Combat Training Center. The post BLM issues decision to authorize expanded military training area in southwest Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Officials Remind Recreational Shooters that Targeting Protected Nongame Birds and Ground Squirrels is Illegal

BOISE - Temperatures are starting to climb and the days are long, and that’s good news for recreational shooters looking to get out of city limits to shoot guns. Summer is a popular season for recreational shooters across the state, but it’s also a critical time of year for some nongame bird species that are commonly found in popular shooting areas.
IDAHO STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Body Of Missing LSU-Eunice Basketball Player Found In Idaho

The body of missing Everette Jackson, an LSUE basketball player, was reportedly found in Idaho. That's according to LSUE, who posted the details on their social media:. The 21-year-old basketball player went missing during a tubing trip to Idaho with friends. He disappeared while tubing on the Payette River in Western Idaho. Jackson was tubing with his girlfriend, when she told investigators that they lost control. She says Jackson was then swept away by the river. He was last seen on June 11th.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Know Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Before we get back to that, who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Currently Lori...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Lake Named One Of The Country’s Clearest

Here in Idaho, we have no shortage of beautiful lakes. That's what makes our state one of the best for fishing and scenic photos. It's true. Yes, Minnesota is still the 'Land Of The Lakes,' but that doesn't mean they have all of them. Sure, there's a more famous lake with salt water a little south in Utah. However, Idaho was still able to have one of our fantastic lakes make the top 10 list of clearest lakes in the country. That's something worth celebrating when you look at the stiff competition.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy