Idaho $1 million Raffle prize claimed 12 days before expiration

Over the last month, guns and gun laws have been a heavy topic in the news across the country. There have been multiple mass shootings over the last few weeks and what to do about them seems to be a topic every week following more and more deaths and injuries. Banning guns isn't the option but stricter gun laws could help slow things down. The gun industry contributed to over 70 billion dollars last year to the economy, and there is little doubt that the industry would fold with that amount of money invested. Some states rely more on the gun industry than others, and with Idaho being a mostly pro-gun state, how do they rank compared to other states when it comes to the gun industry?

