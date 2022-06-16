ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

North Hills apartment residents speak out over living conditions

By Richard Lake
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arJwk_0gCzQxUV00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Jackson apartment resident said she wants something done about what she calls “unfavorable living conditions,” so she called WJTV 12 News.

North Hills apartment residents said they have had more than their fair share of issues as of late. They said they’ve complained about where they live, but now it’s time for action.

They said air conditioning and black mold are all too familiar conditions for them since their apartment burned down.

One resident said she was promised a new apartment, but she’s still waiting. She declined to speak on camera.

“Well, the fire happened on May 6. The apartment manager, we have reached out to her several times. She won’t give us a corporate number. She won’t give us fire reports. She won’t place us in another unit,” said one resident.

Mother allegedly killed by son on Lakewood Drive in Jackson

The same tenant claimed that other residents are currently living in mold and without air conditioning. She expressed her frustration with management and their response times.

“There’s other tenants that live out here in mold. We need help out here. I asked her if there’s any vacancies. She said give her a minute. We’ve been waiting a month full of minutes. How many more minutes do you want us to give you? Poor management. It’s just sad,” she said.

One resident allowed WJTV 12 News into her apartment to look at the mold that she claimed was because of a leaky water heater. She claimed maintenance is understaffed, stating there’s only one person who deals with daily maintenance.

The original resident who reached out to WJTV 12 News is hoping for a quick fix, given the children who live in the apartments and her personal situation.

“I mean, we got babies. These babies over here are hot. They don’t have any air. Come on now. I have two babies, and I cannot be homeless. If we have paperwork over here stating that we have a place to live, then why don’t we have a place to live? Why do we have to go house to house with babies?” she questioned.

Management denied any accusations of neglect and emphasized that tenants must properly report any issues with their apartments to maintenance.

If you or anyone you know is suffering neglect by a landlord or management company, contact the Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Division at (601)-965-4762.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 9

Vickie Johnson
4d ago

All they have to do is look up the headquarters corporation for Northville and go from their .

Reply(3)
5
Patt
4d ago

When will the poor of the poorest people here in this State (Mississippi) and this county or counties start living in decent houses, apartments,etc.. They (the poor peoples here) are "human being" and not animals(do not treat cruel either); in case this State(MS.) forgot that!!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

College Street lane to close for waterline project

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lane on College Street in Brandon will close beginning on Monday, June 20 for a waterline project. City leaders announced the southbound lane of the street will close from Jasper Street to Sunset Drive for about five weeks. The closure is part of the College Street Waterline Improvement Project. A […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg could see city-wide curfew if disruptions continue

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. said a city-wide curfew for those under the age of 18 could be implemented if the disruptions in the community continye. Vicksburg Daily News said the mayor addressed the crime on Monday, June 20. “Young people, if you are going to walk the streets and you’re […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Family searches for missing 83-year-old Hinds County man

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a Hinds County man with Alzheimer’s and dementia, who has been missing for more than a week, is pleading for his safe return. Morris Griffith, 83, was last seen on Monday, June 6 walking along Dry Grove Road in Raymond. His family is still holding on to hope […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Gateway Rescue Mission provides water for those in need

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the potential of a hot week ahead, one local organization in Jackson is doing their part to help make sure everyone stays cool. With temperatures expected to approach the high 90s this week, many people like Ocean Love are turning to one solution with hopes of simply staying cool. “I’m […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police to host 2022 Citizens’ Police Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPS) will host an Citizens’ Police Academy Monday, June 27 through Tuesday, July 5. The academy will be held Monday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Organizers said the goals of the event are to educate and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

City shuts down Yazoo City pool hall after shooting

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City leaders have decided to shut down Junior’s Bar and Lounge following a shooting at the business that left two men dead on Sunday, June 5. The Yazoo Herald reported the pool hall, owned by Roy Harrington Jr., has been shut down for three years and its privilege license […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Living Conditions#North Hills#Fair Housing#Wjtv 12 News
WJTV 12

Funeral arrangements announced for 5-year-old killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mariyah Lacy, a 5-year-old girl who was killed on Bailey Drive in Jackson on Sunday, June 12. According to the funeral home, her arrangements are as follows: Thursday, June 23 – Candlelight at 7:30 p.m. at New Era Family Funeral Home in Holcomb Friday, June […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County gives Gluckstadt $68K for police radios

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt received a $68,974.10 grant from Madison County to purchase police radios. The Northside Sun reported the cost of the radios and associated costs are not included in the city’s budget, unlike most established cities. Mayor Walter Morrison asked Madison County for help in paying for the radios […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Woman robbed at gunpoint while moving into apartment

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint while moving into her apartment. The incident happened last week on Madison Street in the Belhaven Heights area. The woman said the robbers were armed with submachine guns. They stole her car, wallet,...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

$5 5K to benefit Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – RUNable will host their fourth $5 5K of 2022 on Thursday, July 14 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The event will benefit the Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue. Turtle Rescue is the only non-profit state-permitted turtle rescue facility in central Mississippi. Proceeds will go towards the important work CMTR does in the […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Fallen tree knocks out power in Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Jackson said lightning hit a tree on Thursday, June 16, and caused it to fall on powerlines. They said every time it rains in their area, the lights go out in the neighborhood. “Wires have been hanging on cars. My family member who lives across the street is handicapped, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Juneteenth festival offers rental, bill assistance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the Juneteenth celebrations that took place in Jackson is the “Sankofa Juneteenth Vendor Village” event at the New Horizon Hill Complex on Ellis Avenue. Many of the vendors offered rental assistance, bill paying assistance and food. “The point is we should get outside of our church walls and extend […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MHP responds to deadly crash in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 30-year-old Mendenhall man. The crash happened on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive in Rankin County after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. Investigators said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 18-year-old Christopher Moore, of Florence, was traveling south […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Rankin County teen crashes into ATV, killing driver

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Rankin County. According to MHP, the crash happened on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive just after 8 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 469 when it collided with...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

JPD responds to crime scene at corner of Prentiss St. and Robinson Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department responded to a crime scene Thursday night at the corner of Prentiss Street and Robinson Road. WLBT was on the scene and noticed that a pickup truck was hauled off and several evidence markers had been put down near a convenience store at the intersection.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy