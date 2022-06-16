ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, IA

JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA (6/16/22) with Member of the Brighton Chamber of Commerce Abe Miller

By John Bain
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMember of the Brighton Chamber of...

Pen City Current

Fort Madison couple gears up for fight with Navigator over Heartland-Greenway pipeline

FORT MADISON – A Fort Madison couple is among many Lee County residents fighting to keep a carbon capture pipeline from being built in Lee County. The Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline is being proposed to run diagonally northwest to southeast through Iowa for a total of 810 miles, including more than 50 miles of pipeline buried in Lee County. The entire pipeline would run approximately 1,300 miles through five states.
FORT MADISON, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Community School District to purchase Tyler Building on ACT campus

Iowa City Community School District leaders unanimously approved a purchase agreement for the Tyler Building on the ACT campus in Iowa City at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The space would house the district’s learning staff for their preschool through 12th grade online academy, district professional development, and district...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota Council Talks Pool Plans and More at Monday Meeting

The Keota City Council will meet in regular session Monday. On the agenda are a discussion of a YMCA proposal for management of the Keota Municipal Pool and utilities for the pool, a discharge prohibition ordinance and wages and hours information for the Wilson Public Library. The meeting will be held at 7p.m. Monday at Keota City Hall.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

4-H Dairy Workshop Set for July 7th

A pre-fair event for local 4-H’ers has been announced for those who are interested in participating in the upcoming County Fair. A dairy workshop will be held on July 7th at 7:00 pm at the Washington County Fairgrounds main show ring. Participants who plan on being exhibitionists at this years fair are encouraged to bring an animal to gain practice in the ring.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Board of Supervisors Preview

The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet this week in regular session. The approval for a letter of intent with Natel Inc. will be discussed after a paperwork error prevented the topic from being advanced in last week’s meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21st at 9am. In the basement of the Washington County Courthouse, with information for zoom credentials available on the Washington County Supervisors website.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Citizen Recieves Governor’s Volunteer Award

Brent Kromrie of Washington received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony held at Indian Hills Community College. Kromrie, a volunteer and board president for Main Street Washington was honored with an Individual award by Main Street Iowa for his outstanding commitment and service.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland Police Chief Reminds Residents to be Safe with Fireworks

Wayland Police Chief Dustin Stuelke is reminding area residents that it’s that time of year again when you will see and hear fireworks in the evenings. According to the Iowa Code for fireworks, a person is allowed to use or explode consumer fireworks based on specific local ordinances. One...
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Annual Whoopee Days Celebration in Brighton

This past Friday through Sunday the City of Brighton hosted its 112th Annual Whoopee Days Celebration. The three day event included the Bill Riley Talent Show, local bands and the Whoopee Days Parade. The KCII Big Red Radio was at the event and broadcasted live as part of the KCII Big Red Radio Summer Town Tour.
BRIGHTON, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Two-Year New Casino Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Look at Cedar Rapids Balloon Glow 2022 [GALLERY]

This weekend, the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival hosted one of the biggest events of the summer! Balloon Glow was held on Saturday night at Jones Park, which was a new venue for the event. The new space allowed for more people and more balloons!. I don't think we could've asked...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Superintendent to take part in cancer trial in Pittsburgh

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush, the Superintendent of Cedar Rapids Community School District, sent a letter to District families thanking them for supporting her during her ongoing battle with cancer and outlining her next medical steps. In her message, Bush reassures parents, that while she will be away...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Country Club to Host the Washington Fire Department Golf Tournament

A date has been set for the annual Washington Fire Department Golf Tournament. The date for the event has been set for Saturday, July 30th with registration set to begin at 8am. The tournament starts at nine at the Washington Golf and Country Club, 1732 Country Club Rd. The registration fee per person is $50, which includes lunch and if you would like to rent a cart for the day it will be an extra $20.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

City Council Preview

The Washington City Council will meet this week in regular session. There will be a Public Hearing about possibly changing the boundaries of zoning districts for the Country Club View Subdivision. Also on the agenda will be another public hearing to discuss possible changes to the Sealcoat project after the initial estimates came in over budget. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21st at 6pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall. If you would like to attend the meeting virtually please reach out to the City Clerk’s office.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Lone Tree Seeks to Fill Council Vacancies

The City of Lone Tree has two vacancies on their city council. The seats were previously held by Dave Wageman and Brad Pearson. The terms for both expire December 31st, 2023. The Lone Tree Council has elected to fill the vacancies by appointment, but the electors of the City have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancies be filled by special election. A valid petition would have to be filed with the Lone Tree City Clerk.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Local Archer Competes at Illinois S3DA State Tournament

Washington’s own Jonathan Moore has continued his archery season into the summer and recently competed in the Illinois S3DA State 3D Tournament at Rend Lake. The incoming senior competes for the Flint River Archery Club based out of Burlington and they are registered out of Iowa and Illinois. Moore shot a total of 25 rounds of target archery in the timber and finished with a final score of 180 to place fifth overall. That showing was good enough to qualify for the National S3DA Tournament also held at Rend Lake this weekend.
WASHINGTON, IA
B102.7

I Bet You DIDN’T Know This ’80s Icon Was From Iowa [PICS/VIDEOS]

You learn something new every day! The stories of all the celebrities from Iowa have been done to death by now. There's Ashton Kutcher (Cedar Rapids) President Herbert Hoover (West Branch) Shawn Johnson-East (Des Moines) Lolo Jones (Des Moines) Kurt Warner (Burlington) John Wayne (Winterset) Andy Williams (Wall Lake) Johnny...
IOWA STATE

