JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA (6/16/22) with Member of the Brighton Chamber of Commerce Abe Miller

The Washington City Council will meet this week in regular session. There will be a Public Hearing about possibly changing the boundaries of zoning districts for the Country Club View Subdivision. Also on the agenda will be another public hearing to discuss possible changes to the Sealcoat project after the initial estimates came in over budget. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21st at 6pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall. If you would like to attend the meeting virtually please reach out to the City Clerk’s office.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO