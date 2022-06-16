ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

YourErie

Severe thunderstorms in Erie and surrounding counties

JET 24/FOX 66 meteorologists are live now talking severe thunderstorms moving through Erie County. Gusts up to 60 mph are expected and quarter-sized hail could fall in some areas. Other counties under a severe thunderstorm warning include: Ashtabula County Chautauqua County Crawford County Warren County A tornado watch has been issued for Chautauqua County, and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Storms Bring Down Trees, Wires Across Northwestern Pennsylvania

Storms moving through northwestern Pennsylvania brought down trees and wires Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Fry Rd. near Old State Rd. in Franklin Township to clear away debris from the trees. There was also a downed power line. In Union City, tree limbs and a power line fell on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Several Roads in Warren, Forest Counties Closed Due to Downed Trees, Utility Wires

Several roads in Warren and Forest Counties remain closed or are limited due to downed trees and utility wires from Thursday's storms, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The following state-owned roadways are affected:. Warren County. Minister Road, closed. Route 62 from Bimber Road to the Forest County...
WARREN, PA
wtvbam.com

Four die in head on crash on Marshall Road in Girard Township

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A head on crash north of Coldwater on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of four people. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 3:05 p.m. on Marshall Road just north of Bidwell Road in Girard Township. They say a small SUV...
COLDWATER, MI
erienewsnow.com

Downed Trees and Power Lines keep Erie County fire departments Busy Thursday

Fire departments stayed busy in Erie County as strong winds and storms moved through the area Thursday afternoon. In Union City, a downed power line just across the street from the United Methodist Church. Tree limbs and the power line fell on a truck after wicked winds ripped through. This was only the first of several calls for the Union City Fire Department.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawrence County man rescued after being trapped under ATV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An hours-long search and rescue mission for a man in Lawrence County has ended.Emergency crews were called out just before ten o'clock this morning after learning a man was trapped underneath an ATV in Mahoning Township.Authorities said they spent five hours looking for him, hiking up difficult terrain, and battling extreme heat."This is 1,100 acres of old strip mines that 4-wheelers like the ride. They don't know how dangerous some of the trails are," Francis Exposito, the Mahoning Township Fire Chief, said."It's a very dangerous place. Three-to-six major incidents [occur] in this area a year," Exposito added.Crews were able to rescue the man. He was flown to a trauma center in Youngstown.No further details about the man's condition were shared.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details of Pone Lane Rollover Crash

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that happened on Pone Lane last Monday morning. According to police, this crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Monday, June 13, as a 2010 Ford Econoline E150 driven by 64-year-old Robert J. Carr, of Franklin, was traveling east on Pone Lane in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
FRANKLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigate Lawrence County Thefts

Authorities are continuing to investigate a series of thefts that occurred last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, multiple thefts from vehicles parked on Ellwood Road in Wayne Township were reported last week. Police believe that these thefts occurred between midnight and 6:30am on Tuesday (June 14th).
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wtae.com

55-year-old man drowns in Lawrence County

VOLANT, Pa. — State police are looking for witnesses after a 55-year-old man drowned in Lawrence County. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 230 Kino Road. State police said Kevin Eggleston, 55, of New Castle, was swimming in a pond in that area when he drowned.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PennDOT: Rt. 6N bridge replacement rescheduled

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Route 6N bridge replacement project has been rescheduled. PennDOT announced Thursday that the project to replace the twin pipes that carry Route 6N over Marsh Run in Conneaut Township, Erie County has been rescheduled to July 11, weather permitting. The project is expected to be completed by September 2. The bridge is located […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

House fire on East 13th sends several victims to the hospital

Several people are in the hospital after a fire ripped through a house in Erie. Erie firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours and the investigation is underway. We were on the scene at East 13th Street during the fight and returned later on to check on the damage. Initial calls for this fire […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peach Kuchen

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peach Kuchen – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Add a dollop of whipped cream to this dessert for a special treat!. 2 cans (one 29 ounces, one 15-1/4 ounces) of sliced peaches, drained. 2 large eggs. 1 cup sugar. 1/4 teaspoon salt.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

