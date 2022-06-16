ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Pipeline, Haywire Fire June 16th Updates

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire activity is expected to increase today with forecasted warm, dry and breezy conditions. Constructed firelines held with little growth on the Pipeline and Haywire fires. Hot dry weather continues to contribute to the critically dry fuels. Winds will carry smoke to the northwest during the morning shifting to the northeast...

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 0

 

SignalsAZ

Sedona Notice on Trucks Over 30 Feet

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) would like to remind drivers of trucks over 30 feet not to enter the switchbacks on State Route (SR) 89A in Oak Creek Canyon during its current construction project. Construction is taking place near Pumphouse Wash Bridge in the switchback section of Oak Creek...
SEDONA, AZ
knau.org

Wildfire morning update, Monday, 06/20/22: Pipeline Fire 50% contained, Haywire 40% contained, Flagstaff officials urge residents below fire scars to buy flood insurance

The Pipeline Fire burning on the Coconino National Forest north of Flagstaff is now 50% contained at just over 26,000 acres. Fire managers say the first significant rainfall of the monsoon Saturday helped minimize its spread. According to Inciweb, rain gauges around the Pipeline Fire recorded a high of 0.16" of precipitation.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KTAR News

More containment reached in Arizona wildfires following weekend storms

PHOENIX — Following the first weekend of monsoon storms in Arizona, fire crews worked to reach more containment of wildfires burning across the state Sunday morning. In northern Arizona, containment of the Pipeline fire located six miles north of Flagstaff reached 40%, up from 27% on Saturday, with the blaze consuming 26,476 acres, according to Inciweb.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Pavement Preservation Project Update

Due to warmer temperatures the installation of the fog seal on the City’s collector roads is taking longer than anticipated. The contractor originally scheduled this work to be complete on Friday, June 17, however this work will continue into the early part of next week. The remaining streets to...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
knau.org

Wildfire morning update, 06/17/22: crews make progress, forest closures begin, high winds, thunderstorms in the forecast

Forest Service officials will temporarily close certain areas of both the Coconino and Kaibab national forests beginning Friday and Saturday due to fire danger. On the Kaibab National Forest, the area of Bill Williams Mountain will close beginning at 8 a.m. On the Coconino National Forest, the areas of Pumphouse Wash/Kelly Canyon and Fisher Point/Walnut Canyon will close Saturday at 8 a.m.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Vehicle Rollover on State Route 89 in Chino Valley

On 6/15/2022 at approximately 12:31 pm, Chino Valley officers responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on North State Route 89 at mile marker 332. When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged maroon 2001 Ford F250, in a dirt field on the east side of North State Route 89. The driver, a 55-year-old male from Ashfork, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and appeared to have been partially ejected from the vehicle, resulting in.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Residents Sign Up For Emergency Alerts

The Prescott Valley Police Department urges citizens to sign up for CodeRED, the Emergency Notification System used by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The CodeRED system will give you timely, accurate information right to your mobile device, phone, or email. This removes the risk of misinformation, giving residents important information firsthand.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
journalaz.com

Cottonwood sets rules for skydiving

The Cottonwood City Council held a discussion at its June 7 meeting concerning the future of skydiving at the Cottonwood Municipal Airport. Airport Manager Jeff Tripp requested the council consider and adopt minimum operating standards for commercial skydiving operations. “In 2017, the city approved a base set of minimum operating...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Coconino National Forest Seeks Public Input on Fee Changes

The Coconino National Forest is seeking public input on proposed fee implementation at six specific high-use recreation sites to provide consistent maintenance and keep these sites and trails at a level of quality visitors have come to expect. Numerous day-use sites, overnight camping sites, and other recreation sites are managed...
SEDONA, AZ
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona may see rain this weekend

Arizona's monsoon officially began June 15, and Flagstaff may get its first storm of the season this weekend. Flagstaff meteorologist Justin Johnrow with the National Weather Service said a few areas in northern Arizona may see half an inch or more of rain over the weekend. “We’ve already got some...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

New evacuation orders issued for neighborhoods impacted by Pipeline and Haywire fires

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon updated evacuation orders for several neighborhoods impacted by the Pipeline and Haywire fires. Neighborhoods along both sides of Highway 89 from McCann Estates (Silver Saddle Rd), to Timberline/Fernwood and up to Wupatki Estates will be downgraded to “READY” status. This includes the neighborhoods of Girls Ranch Rd, Lenox Park, Pumpkin Patch Rd, and Hutchison Acres.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Dilkon, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Holbrook, Jacob Lake, Kykotsmovi, North Rim, Page, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman, Shonto, Snowflake- Taylor, Tuba City, Valle, Williams and Winslow. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

How to Navigate Inoperative Traffic Lights

Last week, Prescott Valley had a power outage that took out multiple traffic lights around town. The Prescott Valley Police Department wants to help citizens remain safe and remind how to navigate safely through an inoperative traffic light. When approaching an intersection with a broken traffic control signal, treat it...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Missing hiker search quiets

More than two weeks ago, Flagstaff hiker Axel Brugere went missing in Oak Creek Canyon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has not reported any updates. “We have moved to a limited continuous search,” CCSO Public Information Officer Jon Paxton said. “We will continue to follow up on any leads we get. But we are no longer having an active search.”
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Declares a State of Emergency for Pipeline Fire

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency Thursday for the Pipeline Fire burning in Coconino County. “Public safety is our top priority,” Ducey said. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond to and recover from the fire’s scars. We will continue to work with our partners on the ground to provide all support necessary to mitigate the fire and protect people, pets and property. We continue to pray for the safety of all firefighters and first responders who are battling hot and windy conditions. For a community still recovering from the path of the Tunnel Fire in April, this new blaze is a reminder for all Arizonans to be vigilant and safe this wildfire season.”
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley, County Sign Prescott East Hwy Agreement

The Town of Prescott Valley on Thursday approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with Yavapai County to cooperate in designing, constructing, and maintaining a project to improve traffic circulation and safety on Prescott East Hwy. The Town’s Strategic Plan includes the goal of enhancing public safety, infrastructure, and connectivity for its residents, and the IGA fits within that goal.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
ABC4

Fires in Flagstaff prompt evacuations, visit from Navajo Nation leaders

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (ABC4) – Firefighters are battling blazes near Navajo Nation, burning more than 25,000 acres total. More than 670 first responders and aircraft are working to fight the fires. As of Wednesday, Coconino County officials are reporting the Pipeline fire is burning 22,888 acres with 31% containment and the Haywire Fire is burning 5,056 […]
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

