Dear Editor: First it was Robin Vos being fined for some act he perpetuated and the taxpayers picking up the tab. Now I read in the Cap Times Opinion Roundup about Michael Gabelman, "That was after a Dane County judge fined the besieged former Supreme Court justice $2,000 a day for not producing records like the ones he admitted throwing in the trash or deleting. Luckily for him, that bill will likely fall to taxpayers, adding to the nearly $1 million already spent on the investigation and associated legal costs."

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO