North Carolina residents blame abandoned buildings for increased fox sightings

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was extradited back to North Carolina after hitting her husband with a car and leaving the state. On May 14, 2022, just after 10 a.m., deputies responded to Turner Road in Mebane after a man who had been hit by a car. Highway Patrol began the initial investigation. Deputies learn that the victim had been struck by his wife, Bethany Brook Stapleton, 28.

MEBANE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO