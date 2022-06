Belmont County, OH — The Maynard Sportsman Club is sponsoring this year’s Fathers day classic. "It's been going on for over twenty years, for the last couple years we didn't get to have it because of the virus and everything. so, we tried to bring it back and this is what we got. pretty surprised," said Howard Stoner, Manager of Maynard’s Sportsman Club.

MAYNARD, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO