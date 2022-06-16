Man indicted in double murder at Sanford apartment complex

Ernst Baptiste (suspect) A man was indicted in the fatal shooting of two people earlier this year at an apartment complex, the Sanford Police Department said Wednesday afternoon. (Sanford Police Department)

SANFORD, Fla. — A man was indicted in the fatal shooting of two people earlier this year at an apartment complex, the Sanford Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said they successfully presented information to a grand jury presentation related to Ernst Baptiste’s involvement in the April 13 shooting deaths of Willie Baker III and Darius Moore at The Overlook at Lake Monroe apartments.

Police said Baker, who was armed, met with Baptiste at the apartment complex to sell him marijuana.

Investigators said Baptiste had planned with Moore and others to rob Baker during the drug deal.

“It appears that during the robbery, both Moore and Baker discharged the firearms found on scene, shooting and killing each other,” said Bianca Gillett, a police spokeswoman. “Baptiste then took possession of the 490g of cannabis that Baker had brought to sell him, and then fled.”

Police said they later discovered a third gun discarded in a community grill, which they were able to locate because Baptiste’s movements were being tracked by a GPS monitoring device.

Investigators on Tuesday presented the agency’s investigation into Baker’s and Moore’s deaths to the Seminole County Grand Jury.

Baptiste was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cannabis, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and resisting an officer without violence.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call Sanford police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Tips that lead to solving the case are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

