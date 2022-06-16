ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

Police search for killer who beat Ocoee man to death last month

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police need help finding whoever shot and killed a man, one month ago.

Investigators found 33-year-old Mugen Pintar badly beaten on Little Aspen Court on May 15.

He later died at a hospital.

Police said Pintar was a husband and a father.

They are asking anyone who may know anything to come forward.

©2022 Cox Media Group

#Mugen Pintar
Orlando, FL
