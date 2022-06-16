DJANGO LIVES ON!

Lori Pollack, an artist and resident of Santa Monica, California, has won the Best of Miniatures award in the continuously competitive June 2022 San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS) Member’s exhibition “Bring Color,” an in-gallery show of the SDWS at 2825 Dewey Road in Liberty Station, San Diego, CA. Pollack’s painting titled “Vibrant Succulent” was selected by prominent local artist Susan Keith for this honor, out of over 200 entries. Keith said of the painting, “This is really a standout in transparent water color. The highlights on this are really beautiful, how she has done them in different shades and values of pink. In contrast she has cool colors for the darker values. I love it, it is beautiful.”

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO