Los Angeles, CA

DJANGO LIVES ON!

By Charles Andrews
Santa Monica Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT! – TAJ MAHAL – 80th birthday celebration, Q&A discussion plus performance. Aren’t we fortunate when the legendary performers don’t check out in the 27 club? Taj has probably covered every single nook and cranny of black music, and this gig should be a blast. Thurs 7:30 p.m., GRAMMY Museum,...

Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica Artist Wins Best of Miniatures Award

Lori Pollack, an artist and resident of Santa Monica, California, has won the Best of Miniatures award in the continuously competitive June 2022 San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS) Member’s exhibition “Bring Color,” an in-gallery show of the SDWS at 2825 Dewey Road in Liberty Station, San Diego, CA. Pollack’s painting titled “Vibrant Succulent” was selected by prominent local artist Susan Keith for this honor, out of over 200 entries. Keith said of the painting, “This is really a standout in transparent water color. The highlights on this are really beautiful, how she has done them in different shades and values of pink. In contrast she has cool colors for the darker values. I love it, it is beautiful.”
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Annual Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Santa Monica will host the 30th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park. Known as America’s 2nd Independence Day, Juneteenth has been celebrated in Santa Monica since 1992 thanks to LaVerne Ross when she approached the City to commemorate the holiday that her family celebrated in Texas.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Meyerside Chats: Evan Meyer & Santa Monica City Manager, David White

Evan Meyer welcomes David White on this edition of Meyerside Chats. Interested in any of the civic topics below? Please tune in to Meyerside Chats on the Santa Monica Daily Press. David White is the current City Manager for the City of Santa Monica. White joined in October 2021 after...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu Association of REALTORS Scholarship Winner Announced

Each year Malibu Association of REALTORS members contribute toward a $1,000 scholarship that is awarded to the Malibu High School graduating senior who has demonstrated a high academic standard, strong character, and an interest in entrepreneurial activities. It is the desire of the Malibu Association of REALTORS to foster curiosity and creativity in the business world.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council repeals landmark designation for two recently approved properties

In a June 14 City Council meeting, Councilmembers voted to repeal two recently designated landmarks, including a property built and formerly occupied by man who fought to prevent Black people from purchasing property in Santa Monica. The two properties are a 1914 multi-unit residential structure located at 1665 Appian Way...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

FAITH FOUNDATION

As an African American, Christianity has provided a strong foundation for my life. Born into the civil rights movement and parents who promoted faith tradition as an instrumental way of life embeds my core being. Both parents brought strong faith principles to their marriage and our family practiced Christian values within our home. Our household was influenced by a strong work ethic as well as participation in the life of the local church.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On Friday, June 3 at 1:07 p.m. Officers arrived at the 700 block of Santa Monica Blvd. regarding a battery. The...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council could approve revised housing element at Tuesday meeting

The Santa Monica City Council is poised to finalize its second attempt at this year’s Housing Element when it meets on Tuesday, June 21. The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) rejected Santa Monica’s first attempt at an updated Housing Element for the 2021-29 cycle, which had been submitted in October 2021. In its February rejection letter, HCD provided several pages of notes, which City staff have spent the last four months poring over in order to produce the updated Housing Element.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Recreational marijuana sales tax could appear on November ballot

City Hall has yet to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana, however they are already thinking about how to tax it. In a June 14 Council meeting, Councilmembers voted unanimously to have staff research a ballot measure that would allow the City to place a Santa Monica tax on the sale of recreational cannabis.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest

On June 17, at approximately 3:30 a.m, Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Officers responded to the 900 block of 4th Street to investigate a theft. The Reporting Party (RP) heard noises coming from the unsecured sub garage of their apartment complex. The RP immediately contacted 9-1-1 after investigating and observing a male underneath a vehicle.
SANTA MONICA, CA

